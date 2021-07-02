CADILLAC — Fireworks are a defining event of Fourth of July celebrations, but being aware of safety guidelines and recognizing the distress they can cause will help people protect themselves, their neighbors and their pets.
Pet owners with an anxious animal are likely to see signs of distress during fireworks displays. Veterinarian Isaac Burrell said the reason why some pets have negative reactions to loud noises is unknown, but it could stem from past trauma.
“We know that some dogs get sensitized from an early age. They react poorly to firearms and thunderstorms, as well as fireworks,‘ he said. “Then whenever they hear loud or deep noises like that, they do get worse and worse as a type of anxiety, or almost like a post traumatic stress for them.‘
When pets are in distress, some of the behaviors they exhibit could be whining, hiding in corners, attempting to escape their space by digging and pawing or, in rare cases, aggressiveness.
The best thing owners can do is to put their pet in a tight-fitting shirt, finding a dark and quiet place to take the pet and spending time with them during those scary moments. Medication is also an option, but Burell said there aren’t many effective over-the-counter options.
Those who are planning on setting off their own fireworks should be aware of the rules and safety guidelines provided by the Cadillac Fire Department. They define consumer fireworks as “fireworks devices that are designed to produce visible or audible effects by combustion, that are required to comply with the construction, chemical composition and labeling regulations promulgated by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission...‘
Novelty fireworks and low-impact fireworks are not regulated by local law. Examples of these are snappers, smoke balls and sparklers.
Consumer fireworks, which are regulated, include roman candles, bottle rockets, mortars and firecrackers. For Cadillac specifically, these types of fireworks can only be used between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. from June 29 to July 4, July 5 and July 7.
Another guideline to keep in mind is that consumer fireworks can only be used on private property, and the firework fallout must also remain on that property.
Remaining clear-headed and sober is a safety recommendation of Fire Marshall Anthony Wolff.
“If you’ve had a few drinks or are partaking in other recreational substances, don’t be the person who’s shooting, lighting, igniting the fireworks,‘ he said. “Save your partying for later.‘
When lighting off fireworks, avoid igniting in grassy areas, because they could catch fire. Instead, consumers can put down a solid non-combustible platform.
Even though novelty and low impact fireworks aren’t regulated, they can still pose a threat, and Wolff recommends putting them in a bucket of water when you’ve finished igniting them.
If you get a “dud,‘ a firework that doesn’t ignite, don’t interfere with it for about 15 to 20 minutes. Then, put it in a bucket of water.
The USDA Fire Service also reminds those visiting national forests over the weekend to leave their fireworks at home and to be careful with their campfires.
To find more information on fireworks guidelines and restrictions, visit www.cadillac-mi.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.