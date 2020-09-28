CADILLAC — As the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 climbs in each county, so too does the number of people suspected of having the virus.
“Confirmed‘ cases are those that have had a positive diagnostic test. In Wexford County, for example, that number is just over 100. That number never goes down, though far fewer people are actively contagious.
But some websites that track COVID-19 show more cases.
Johns Hopkins University, for example, combines “confirmed‘ cases with “probable‘ cases.
In Wexford County, that adds about 20 more cases to the total.
The Cadillac News interviewed a District Health Department No. 10 epidemiologist about what “probable‘ cases really mean, as well as how the demographics of who has been catching the virus has changed over time.
PROBABLE CASES DEFINED
Probable cases are people that have COVID-19 symptoms and have “been in contact or lived with a confirmed case,‘ said Jordan Powell, an epidemiologist with DHD No. 10.
“The most common definition that we’re seeing is someone that meets the clinical criteria, which is having at least two symptoms of: fever, headaches, sore throat, nausea, fatigue, or one symptom of a new cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing or new loss of taste or smell,‘ Powell explained. “And then yes, they are in contact with a confirmed case.‘
People that are designated “probable‘ COVID-19 cases may or may not have been tested for the virus that causes the disease.
Some decide they don’t want to be tested; in other cases, a doctor may determine that it is not really necessary, Powell said.
The number of “probable‘ cases drops only when a case is confirmed by diagnostic testing.
If the county had 15 probable cases on Monday and on Tuesday had 14, a likely explanation would be that a “probable‘ case test result came back positive, moving that case into the “confirmed‘ category and reducing the number of probable cases.
Otherwise, once deemed “probable‘ the case is likely to stay in the “probable‘ tally; a negative test result would not remove the case from the list, Powell said.
YOUNG PEOPLE
Notably, adults in their 20s and 30s have been the highest percentage of cases in Missaukee County.
The proportion of how many people in an age group get sick can change month-to-month, Powell said. In Missaukee County, however, Powell said the trend has been fairly consistent throughout the pandemic. Wexford County’s age profile looks different than Missaukee County, with every age category (0-19, 70+ and otherwise by decade) represented, but has likewise stayed consistent throughout the pandemic. Lake County sees more cases in people over 50.
“I really haven’t seen a shift in those counties ... and there’s not really a definite reason,‘ Powell said.
