CADILLAC — As we enter the warmest month in Michigan, people may begin feeling the efforts of the heat.
Like humans, cattle can also be affected by consecutive days of high temperatures. This can impact on how much milk they produce and its components.
Ber-Sher Farm herdswoman Kenda Rivera said when temperatures get into the 80s and 90s, cattle tend to get heat stressed and become less mobile. Unlike humans, she said they can’t sweat and resort to panting or kicking up sand to cool down.
“A lot of times they just don’t want to get up and move as much during the day, so you usually drop in milk (production) a little bit,” Rivera said. “They don’t want to get up and drink or eat as much so usually your feed intake will go down a little bit as well.”
Depending on the farm, Rivera said cattle could produce two to three less pounds milk production in a given day due to heat stress. If this trend continues over the course of a week, she said that can start adding up.
While the milk’s taste isn’t impacted by the heat, its components can be. Rivera said you can lose a little bit of the butter fat or fat content of the milk.
This butter fat is used at the farm’s creamery to make cheese and Rivera said when there’s a drop in the milk’s fat content, they know.
“We can usually tell if our cows drop point 1% in butter fat because we get less cheese off of that batch because of it,” she said.
Since farmers get paid based on their milk components, Zuiderveen Farms owner Ken Zuiderveen said this can lead to around a 10% drop in income in a given day. Being in Michigan, he said they’re fortunate summer heat waves don’t last too long and minimize the financial impact.
“We pretty much find our way through it,” he said. “Most bad heat waves we noticed here in Michigan last two to three days, sometimes four. Then usually another front comes through and cools things off a little bit and it’s back to normal again.”
The milk’s somatic cell count or bacteria count can also be affected. Farms use the somatic cell count to monitor the milk’s quality and the lower the count, the higher quality the milk is.
Rivera said cattle tend to swat their tails or kick their sand beds around. when they are hot. This causes them to get dirtier faster and requires farmers to work a little more to keep them clean.
“As long as you’re doing your basic job in your parlor and keeping your cows clean while you’re prepping them, it should keep your somatic cell where it should be,” she said.
“So it just takes a little bit more cleaning in the parlor because your cows might come in a little dirtier than normal.”
While cattle can handle one or two days of warm temperatures, Gingrich Meadows herdsman Brandon Gingrich said a week-long heat or warm nights is when you begin seeing the impact.
“They actually release their heat at night,” he said. “So if you get warm at night, it really screws them up.”
“If you get a 90 degree day but it gets down to 55 at night, they can get rid of the heat. If you get to where it stays in the 70s at night, that’s when it really starts to hurt them because they just can’t cool off at night for the next day.”
He said cattle can get heat stress and become a little more susceptible to getting sick. One infection farmers look out for is mastitis, which is inflammation in a cow’s mammary glands or udders. Gingrich said this is because the cattle are getting dirtier than normal.
To keep cattle cool, Rivera said they always put extra bedding in their free stalls so the cattle had cool, fresh bedding. She also said they like to mist their cattle backs with water and clean their water cups to ensure they always have fresh, cold water.
At Gingrich Meadows, Gingrich said they built a large barn and installed around 60 fans that run all day to keep their cattle cool. He said this has helped them avoid seeing a loss in milk production. Zuiderveen said they also use fans to keep their cattle cool.
Farms also focus on spacing and making ensure there’s no overcrowding to help with airflow. Gingrich said cattle like to flock together when they are stressed, which makes it harder for them to cool off.
“Maintaining proper stocking density is a good answer to helping not make them too hot,” he said.
While the weather varies year to year, farmers like Rivera are expecting average temperatures this summer. Despite the warm weather to kick off July, she said they are expecting it to be like any other summer in Michigan.
“We’re just going to do our best to make sure we’re not pushing (the cattle) too hard and keeping them clean as possible and the water as fresh as possible,” she said.
