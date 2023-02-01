CADILLAC — Gone are the days when a single person can dramatically alter the Northern Michigan landscape merely to suit their particular business needs.
Today, the act of connecting two relatively large bodies of water — an act resulting in significant impacts to the water levels of both lakes — would likely require the approval and oversight of multiple state and federal regulatory agencies.
In the timber boom of the late 1800s, however, George Mitchell made the decision himself, and while he did later ask for permission, the request was largely ceremonial, since work was well under way at that point.
Mitchell — who is the founder of the village of Clam Lake, which later would be renamed Cadillac — envisioned a conduit through which logs could be floated from Lake Mitchell (then called Big Clam Lake) to the sawmills that would be located along the east end of Lake Cadillac (then called Little Clam Lake).
He initially thought that the Black River, which flowed naturally between the two lakes, could be used for this purpose, and in 1872 his theory was tested.
That year, the Harris Brothers Mill went into operation and its superintendent, Silas Pelton, a versatile mechanic, constructed a small steam tug and put it in operation rafting logs on Little Clam Lake.
The tug had a very shallow draft and it was thought that it could be used on both lakes once the Black River channel was cleared.
The project rapidly bogged down, however, as westerly winds filled the mouth of the outlet with sand almost as rapidly as it could be dredged and the meandering course of the stream made it difficult to navigate.
Mitchell concluded that a canal cut on a straight line would be less susceptible to silting and easier to dredge than the natural channel. The logical place for such a canal, at the point of the narrowest strip of land between the lakes, also had the advantage of being farther south than the natural channel and, accordingly, somewhat less susceptible to silting from wind and wave action.
On Aug. 21, 1873, having determined the project to be feasible, Mitchell sent out a survey party to lay out the line for the canal.
The day the survey party was dispatched to the area, the tugboat operator — Pelton, mentioned earlier — was killed after being struck by a felled tree.
According to Clam Lake News reports, “A party of Surveyors, who were to survey the line of the Canal which is to connect the lakes together, went across the little lake on the tug and then commenced their work. Meanwhile, (Pelton) said he would go fishing, and no more was seen or heard of him till, as they were chopping down a tree they saw him coming directly in the line in which it would fall; they immediately shouted to him to get out of the way, but he either did not see the danger, or was unable to escape, for the top of the tree struck, and killed him almost instantaneously.”
The line being fixed by the survey team, Mitchell bought the 40-acre strip between the lakes for $2,000 and formed the Clam Lake Improvement and Construction Co. to build and operate the canal.
State law at the time only required permission from the county board of supervisors before commencement of any canal, dam or water diversion project. So, on Nov. 8, 1873, the Wexford County Board received a petition from Mitchell.
A committee boated out to the site, found the canal already half completed and according to newspaper reports from the time, “cheerfully recommended that the petition be granted.”
It was and the canal was completed on Dec. 20, 1873.
Thereafter, the Clam Lake Improvement and Construction Co. was paid a toll, figured by estimated board feet of every log that passed through the canal excepting those owned by Mitchell.
The opening of the canal so increased the flow of water from Big Clam Lake that the Little Clam Lake outlet flooded. The railroad bridge across Clam River withstood the flood, but the log ‘‘road bridge” was submerged and had to be rebuilt. The level of Big Clam Lake was lowered over a foot and not restored until the outlet was dammed a few years later.
In August of 1877, it was announced that L.O. Harris was awarded a contract for widening the canal. When the work was completed, the canal would be 18 feet wide in the clear. This would permit the transportation of more logs in less time from the big lake into the little lake where they would float with the southwest winds to the mills.
By this time, the city of Cadillac was rapidly growing into one of the premier timber hubs of Northern Michigan, and eventually, the canal would be used for recreational purposes.
Large steamboats (including one capable to carrying up to 200 people) were making use of both lakes and in the 1890s, it was suggested that the canal should be widened further to permit the passage of these boats.
In 1915, several boat owners in the Cadillac area asked YMCA Secretary Hugh Jameson to begin efforts to solicit funds to purchase two oil lamps to be placed on both ends of the waterway.
“Mr. Jameson has figured on the cost of the lamps, the oil and the services of a man who live near the canal to care for the lamps, and estimates that $50 would cover the cost for the summer,” reads Cadillac News reports from the time. “That the lights are and have been badly needed is admitted by everyone who has been out on the lake on a dark night.”
The Holmen Brothers, nationally known acrobatic performers for the circus, also owned and operated an amusement park and a boat and canoe rental service from the 1920s to the 1940s on the canal.
“Work on the amusement park that is being constructed on 20 acres on the north side of the canal between the lakes is progressing rapidly,” stated a 1917 newspaper story.
“The two Cadillac men (Oscar and John) are constructing a large bathhouse, a dancing pavilion and a cabaret building, the latter two buildings being connected by a cement boulevard.” The article noted that Gus Holmen would be the manager and that “all amusements will be conducted in the most orderly manner.”
Their Park of the Lakes, long a popular place for roller skating and dancing, eventually was torn down and replaced by the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center.
One of the largest improvement projects in the canal’s history occurred in the 1960s.
In 1958, the Cadillac City Commission gave the green light to an attempt to determine ownership of the canal after a local group asked that it be “restored to a position as one of the area’s top beauty spots.”
Also around this time, Wexford County Sheriff Paul Lance advocated for a city-sponsored study of ways to improve the canal, as the city had received numerous complaints from tourists and resorters about the dangerous conditions posed by the then-narrow passageway, which had caused damage to boats attempting to maneuver through it.
After figuring out who owned the property, the Cadillac City Commission in 1963 voted to pay $8,000 to the owners of the “Platters” area for a strip of land north of the canal so that the north side of the canal could be included in an improvement project. The Platters was a dance hall located off M-115.
Work to clear away trees and shrubs along the south bank of the canal was begun in early January of 1964 at the east end in the initial phase of the widening and dredging project, which would include the construction of retaining walls. Workmen planned to excavate the old stone banks and save the stone for use in a rip-rap wall along the north side.
The project was completed in 1965, and one of the first things noted about the improvements was that they didn’t seem to impact the unique freezing/thawing cycle of the canal, which has been a signature of the waterway since it was built.
Every winter, the canal freezes over early, then thaws out by the time both lakes freeze over.
This phenomenon for many years was considered a mysterious oddity of the canal but in 2006, the late DNR fisheries biologist Tom Rozich explained to the Cadillac News why it’s likely happening.
The first thing a person must understand, Rozich said, is the physical properties of water. Water is most dense (heaviest) at 39 degrees Farenheit and lighter above and below this temperature.
Therefore, in the winter, the lighter (or cooler) water molecules float to the top. As the weather gets cooler, the water closest to the top freezes and then turns to ice.
“Because the canal is shallower, it has less volume and is able to cool and freeze quicker,” Rozich said. “That is why ice forms on the canal before the lakes.”
When the lakes catch up and start the freezing process, the warm water on the bottom of the lake is then forced to leave, as the growing ice cover moves the water. The water movement happens to be toward the canal in the cases of lakes Mitchell and Cadillac.
“That warmer water forms a current through the canal, which melts the ice in the canal,” Rozich said. “And the canal stays open all winter long, although there might be some ice near the shore when it hits 10 below.”’
The canal was named a historic landmark by the state’s Historical Commission in 1990. Sponsor Rick Lahmann, who did the research and filed the application, said the commission originally considered naming it the Lake Cadillac-Lake Mitchell Canal.
“They must have felt that was too long and went back to the historical name,” he said.
Also in the 1990s, the practice of hydroplaning on the canal with snowmobiles provoked the ire of state and city officials.
Snowmobilers discovered they could run the open water of the canal by building up speed on the ice at one end and hydroplaning across the surface of water until they reached the other end. Not all of them made it. Several snowmobiles sank before they reached the ice at the other end. Removing the machines and even the operators in their waterlogged suits was usually difficult.
The practice first drew the public’s attention on Feb. 2, 1993, when according to Cadillac Evening News reports, a 21-year-old Arkansas resident living in Cadillac was trying out a snowmobile for the first time.
Community Services Officer David Koenig said the man was snowmobiling on Lake Cadillac when he drove the sled up to the edge of the canal to watch other snowmobilers “jump” the open water. “He tried to turn around to go back and try it himself and the skis wouldn’t turn,” Koenig said. “He gave it some gas and went right into the water.”
Four Cadillac teenagers also watching the snowmobilers rushed to the man’s aid. Once the man was out of the water, the boys put him on a sled and pulled him to a nearby service station to keep him warm while they called 911.
After that incident, local police began watching the canal more closely for snowmobilers “riding” the canal, although at the time, they couldn’t do anything about it.
“Several snowmobilers, local and tourist, spent much of the weekend hydroplaning the length of the canal between lakes Cadillac and Mitchell,” reads a Cadillac Evening News story from Feb. 9, 1993. “Like hundreds of on-lookers, local police and Department of Natural Resources officers watched, hands tied.”
But an effort was under way to deter it, as police and DNR officials were scheduled to meet that week to address the problem and their options.
By Feb. 12, law enforcement officials had announced their intention to end the practice, citing dangers to the public as the reason for enforcement.
“We’re going to be posting people out there on weekends,” said Koenig of the Cadillac Police Department. “We’ll be ticketing anybody doing it. All we need is the registration on the side of the machine and the registered owner gets a ticket. Any tickets they receive will go on their driving record. It’s going to affect their car insurance.”
Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney Kenneth Tacoma said crossing the canal’s open water violated the state Motor Vehicle Code and the Snowmobile Code. It also can violate the Water Resources Commission Act and the Watercraft Pollution Control Act.
A few years later, in 1995, the Cadillac City Council passed a local ordinance prohibiting the running of snowmobiles across any open water, although the ordinance was not official because the Department of Natural Resources has jurisdiction over inland lakes.
In 1996, the DNR authorized the city’s ordinance, which states that “a person shall not operate a snowmobile at a speed greater than that necessary to maintain forward movement of the snowmobile when the snowmobile is being operated within 100 feet of any open water.”
Today, the canal remains one of Cadillac’s top tourist attractions and recreational areas, being situated directly adjacent to the aptly-named Mitchell State Park.
