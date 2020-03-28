How to donate supplies to Family Health Care

Kathy Van Bruggen of Mancelona is sewing surgical-style masks for her niece.

 Courtesy Kathy Van Bruggen

CADILLAC — Family Health Care has announced that their facilities are accepting donations of personal protective equipment and medical supplies, including homemade masks.

"Family Health Care asks that donated items be latex-free, new, unused and in original packaging. Hand-made masks must be made of new, unused material (a video tutorial is available on Family Health Care’s website," a press release states.

Family Health Care has two clinics in the Cadillac News Coverage area; Cadillac (520 Cobb Street) and McBain (117 North Roland Street). Donation bins are in the entryway. The buildings are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donors are asked to stay six feet away from other people.

Items accepted for donation include:

* N95 masks

* Surgical masks

* Face shields

* Goggles

* Safety glasses

* Bouffant caps

* Extended extra protection gloves – all sizes

* Isolation gowns

* Bleach wipes

* Pocket-sized sanitizer

* Endust (or similar) for electronics

* Hand-made protective masks

Cadillac News

Tags