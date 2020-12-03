CADILLAC — Social distance during COVID-19 can lead to social isolation. Though people need physical space from one another to avoid spreading the virus, being apart can be hard to bear. During the holidays, that loneliness can be particularly acute.
For seniors who are especially vulnerable to the virus, social distancing is necessary. While people who work in office jobs may, at this point in the pandemic, be accustomed to communicating via video chat, the video messenger services may not be the cure-all for seniors this holiday season.
"Even though we have all this new technology to keep in touch, a lot of seniors still prefer the “old fashion‘ means of communicating. Send a card with pictures of the new baby in the family, or old family photos," said Beckie Duncan, executive director of Curry House Assisted Living and Memory Support in Cadillac. "Many of our residents show each other and our caregivers photos of their family."
Phone calls are not too high tech, either.
"What is your favorite Christmas memory with them? Tell them about it!" Duncan encouraged. "Do you know what their favorite Christmas memory is from when they were a kid? Ask them to tell you about it."
Then there are things you can do in real life—if not in-person—to help out. Drop off things they need or things they want, like homemade Christmas cookies.
"The most important thing is to reach out frequently to let them know they are still loved and haven’t been forgotten," Duncan said.
It's not just seniors who may be isolated this time of year.
People with vulnerable immune systems or other disabilities may continue to be self-isolating due to the pandemic.
Jim Moore, executive director of Disability Network of Northern Michigan, echoed Duncan's thoughts about the importance of staying in touch.
"If you're feeling lonely or you feel like you want to connect with somebody ... make that call or send an email," Moore urged.
Moore suggested trying online classes, getting some exercise and practicing self-care. The Disability Network is also offering virtual peer support groups.
Moore's suggestions are very similar to those offered by Dr. Jim Gordon, author of the 2019 book "The Transformation: Discovering Wholeness and Healing After Trauma."
Dr. Gordon, who is a psychiatrist and the founder and executive director of The Center for Mind-Body Medicine, an organization that addresses population-wide psychological trauma, told the Cadillac News that isolation is a kind of trauma.
"It is certainly a kind of trauma. A loss of any kind is one of the major causes of trauma," Dr. Gordon said. "What we're experiencing now is a loss of connection, which is I think traumatic for everyone."
But it's understandable to feel traumatized by isolation and fear of the virus.
"This is reality," Dr. Gordon said. "The first thing is to accept that. It is extremely challenging. And it's not a sign of weakness to feel overwhelmed by it."
It would help if you "convert loneliness into a much more sustainable and healthier and happier state of being alone."
How do you do that? Dr. Gordon suggests starting with a meditative practice.
"That brings us back into physiological and psychological balance. When we're feeling isolated and lonely, we get anxious, and that anxiety disrupts every aspect of our psychological and physical functioning," Dr. Gordon said. "We can deal with the anxiety by simply spending a few minutes a few times a day, breathing slowly and deeply and throw our nose, out through our mouth with our belly soft and relaxed."
Dr. Gordon's next recommendation is to move your body.
"Physical exercise—maybe with a single possible exception of talking with a compassionate, experienced professional—is the single best treatment for depression," Dr. Gordon said. Though he recommends getting out-of-doors for the therapeutic benefits of nature, if you're stuck inside due to pandemic restrictions, try shaking a leg. Cutting the rug. Being footloose.
"Why don't you dance?" Dr. Gordon often suggests. "Put on some music that you like and just move your body to it."
Starting your day with exercise can help dissolve anxiety, Dr. Gordon suggested.
And as for getting in touch with others, Dr. Gordon suggests calming yourself first with another minute or two of slow, deep belly breathing, then asking yourself if there's anybody you want to reach out to.
"It's amazing to me. When I suggest this to people. Almost everyone comes up with somebody," and those people are often happy to hear from you, he said.
Finally, Dr. Gordon suggests stretching your mind. You can take all sorts of classes online right now, be it a hobby like knitting or yoga or some sort of academic class (you can check out his organization's online skills groups by visiting cmbm.org. MSU Extension has also offered many online classes throughout the pandemic).
