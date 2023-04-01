How to keep yourself safe from bears this spring

CADILLAC — As the snow slowly melts away, hungry bears will soon begin waking up from their winter slumbers.
This means they’ll be looking for food, and your backyard could be their next stop. However, there are ways to prevent visits from bears.
DNR Wildlife Biologist Vern Richardson said the only bear species residents will see is a black bear. Once bears wake, their primary objective is to find food, he said.
“A bear has to eat their entire year’s worth of calories in their active time, from now through October and November,” Richardson said. “So, they’re not just eating for today. They’re eating for the rest of the year as well.”
Cadillac Police Department Sgt. Jeff Izzard said they get one or two calls a year about bear sightings in the city limits. Izzard said they tell people to stay indoors if they see a bear and don’t confront it.
“If you see a bear, get in your house, secure yourself, be safe and call us,” he said. “Let us come deal with the situation.”
Richardson said he’s received hundreds of calls regarding bears outside of the downtown area. If a resident encounters a bear and can’t get inside, he said do not approach the bear. Instead, he said stand your ground, look big and make a lot of noise to alert the bear of your presence.
“They’re looking for easy, free food,” he said. “They’re not looking for a fight, so if you give them an exit, they’ll take it.”
When it comes to preventing encounters, Richardson said it’s all about your bird feeders and trash. He said bears have a much higher sense of smell than humans and go after anything that smells like food.
In bird feeders, the two biggest things are birdseed and suet cakes. Richardson said the seed and suet cakes are very calorie dense and attract hungry bears.
“My recommendation for anyone who might have bears in their area is, don’t feed the birds right now,” he said. “Take down the suet feeders, take down the bird feeders, clean them up and put them away.”
He said trash also attracts bears, even if there’s not much food. Due to bears’ strong sense of smell, even an empty hamburger wrapper smells like there’s still food in it, Richardson said.
“Put your trash inside if at all possible and take your trash to the curb to get picked up the day it gets picked up, not the night before,” he said.
Pet food can also bring bears to your yard. Richardson said you shouldn’t leave pet food outside and to clean up any remaining pieces left on the ground. When putting away your bird feeders, he said you should also clean up the seeds and anything else that may have spilled out.
Richardson said it’s best to wait until November or December before putting your bird feeders back outside. If you put them out during the day and take them down at night, he said you could still have bears come to visit.
“It might save your bird feeder, but it still makes your yard smell like bird food and the bear will still come by to try and find the bird feeder,” he said. “All it takes is it coming by during daylight once, and now you’ve trained them to come to your yard during the daylight to get fed.”
If you want your bird feeders out, he said to wait until later in the spring, when everything turns green and more plants begin to grow. Though you may have fewer problems with bears in the summer, he still recommends waiting until late fall to early winter before putting them out again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.