CADILLAC — Socializing with others can be an important part of a healthy lifestyle.
But for older individuals, maintaining an active social life can be difficult and some may not know where to start.
This was the case for Cadillac senior citizen Margaret Briggs. Briggs lives alone with her dog and said she used to isolate herself in her apartment away from others.
“I used to be an alcoholic and I just thought I couldn’t ever live by myself, especially in an apartment,” she said. “I didn’t like living in apartments because I didn’t like living next door to anybody. I just didn’t want to communicate with anybody.”
Briggs said she realized isolation wasn’t for her when she began getting involved at the Cadillac Senior Center and her church. While there were some adjustments, Briggs said she’s glad she did take that first step.
“Today I’m happy to have neighbors to talk to and that I don’t have to stay at my apartment,” she said. “I can get out and do things. I didn’t think I could do that.”
For some senior citizens, their isolation was the result of losing a loved one. Cadillac resident Dale Sundstrom said he lost his wife over eight years ago. While he has adjusted to his new life, Sundstrom said it wasn’t easy.
“I felt like I was lost for several years,” he said. “Things aren’t the same.”
These situations aren’t uncommon according to Wexford County Council on Aging Executive Director Pam Blevins. When seniors retire or their spouses pass away, Blevins said their social circle gets smaller or they don’t see as many people as they used to.
She said this can lead to seniors experiencing depression and cause them to want to do less.
“The biggest thing is in our mind,” she said. “I think the easy thing to do is say no, I’m not going to go or no, I’m not going to give the effort. People think ‘why would I want to do that.’”
Cadillac Senior Center Director Diane Patterson said seniors could also experience anxiety or be apprehensive about going out because they’re afraid of injuring themselves.
Blevins said she believes the pandemic has also impacted senior citizens’ social lives. With everyone having to stay indoors for several months, Blevins said she thinks some have forgotten what life was like before.
“I really do think seniors kind of forgot how to interact with other people and how social they were before,” she said. “They really need to spend time thinking about what their life was like before and what they want their life to be like now. Then, they need to take the steps to get there and it’s one step at a time.”
Wexford County COA Administrative Assistant Carrie Galligan suggested starting with something that interests you. She said you can find different clubs and activities at senior centers like the ones in Cadillac or Manton.
“There are all kinds of different activities and groups to partake in if you just open your mind a little bit and take that first step,” she said.
At the Cadillac Senior Center, Patterson said they have a knitting group, pool table and a walking club. The walking club walks from the center on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If there’s inclement weather, Patterson said they walk at the Wexford Civic Center.
For seniors who are apprehensive about being around others, Galligan suggested trying out an activity where you can do it independently, but still be a part of a group. She said this way you can build up your comfort level as you gradually begin meeting and talking to new people within the group.
Some of these activities can be found at the Cadillac Senior Center. Patterson said they have a water aerobics class on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Lake Cadillac Resort starting at 10 a.m. It is $4 a class.
On Mondays and Wednesdays at 2 p.m., she said they offer cardio drumming. Seniors take drum sticks and hit them against yoga balls during these sessions.
The center also offers Tai Chi classes for arthritis and fall prevention on Mondays and Wednesdays. Patterson said there’s a 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. session.
On Thursdays, there is a beginner Tai Chi class at 9:30 a.m. and an advanced one at 10:30 a.m. She said these classes are more of a moving meditation type of Tai Chi, which involves slow and careful movements.
“Movement is medicine regardless of what ails you,” Patterson said.
The center also offers some laid-back activities. Patterson said they have Mah Jongg on Mondays at 1 p.m., Wii games on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., knitting on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. and euchre on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
There are also some events coming out that some seniors may enjoy. Patterson said on Saturday, May 20, the center is welcoming the Original Michigan Fiddlers Association and Michigan Fiddlers Association for a fiddlers jamboree. The jamboree will take place from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and there’ll be a dancing session from 5 to 7 p.m.
Blevins said the COA is putting on a Senior Gala at the Mackinaw Trail Middle School. This event takes place on Friday, May 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20.
With these different activities and events, Patterson said it helps seniors form a support system of people who care about them and develop as individuals.
“People don’t understand, even though you’re older, you can still grow as an individual,” she said. “You can still learn new things. You can still experience new things. There’s just no limit as to what you can do.”
Those interested can visit the Cadillac Senior Center at 601 Chestnut Street or visit the Wexford County COA at 714 W. 13th St. Information can also be found on the organization’s websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.