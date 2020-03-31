CADILLAC — A former Cadillac pediatrician has sewn over 40 masks for health care providers, friends and family.
Even her Shipt delivery worker got one.
"When this came up I just got out my mother's era 1950's sewing machine and cleaned it up and got to work," said Dr. Susan Betts-Barbus.
There's a well-documented shortage of personal protective equipment for health care providers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Crafters and sewists have been sewing masks at home to donate to health care providers, friends and family.
But even the supplies they need to make the gear are running out.
Everybody's been having trouble finding enough elastic for the mask's ear straps.
Dr. Betts-Barbus stocked up on supplies at Northern Hearth Quilting and Sewing Center, including the elastic, but "that ran out pretty quickly."
Now, she and other sewists are using up a product people with long hair are familiar with: elastic ponytail holders.
Dr. Betts-Barbus and other people sewing masks have showed off images of the masks sewn with ponytail elastics.
Other people have talked online about using lingerie elastic, non-elastic ties and other adaptations meant to make the masks that can help block sneezes and coughs, and hopefully prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
Others are looking into ways to make the masks more efficient. Kathy Van Bruggen of Mancelona, has been working on a pattern that will allow for furnace filters to be placed inside the masks to increase their filtering abilities. Dr. Betts-Barbus is doing the same.
Dr. Betts-Barbus acknowledges that these home-sewn masks are not ideal for keeping health care workers safe.
"But in times of these shortages, I think these cloth masks would do," she said.
Additionally, they can be worn over N95 masks, to protect the masks from becoming contaminated. Ideally, health care workers get a new N95 mask each time they treat a new patient. But because those masks are in short supply, health care workers have to re-use them. By placing a clean hand-sewn mask over the N95 between patients, they can help the N95s last longer. Providers would go through several hand-sewn masks in a day, but the hand-sewn masks can be laundered.
Though the CDC was not recommending people wear masks out in public to date, there has been increasing discussion, including in the New York Times, about whether apparently healthy people should wear masks in public.
“I think it’s a good idea for people to wear them in the supermarkets," Dr. Betts-Barbus said.
Dr. Betts-Barbus has been using a pattern recommended by the Deaconess health system; Munson recommends a circular pattern first recommended by the Phoebe health system. Another Northern Michigan option is MakeVictoryMasks.org, which uses a rectangular pattern similar to the Deaconess one.
Lauren Garvey, one of the founders of the victory masks movement, says some people need masks "and may be forgotten."
They including nursing homes, firefighters/police, grocery store workers, gas station employees, and USPS/UPS/FedEx personnel.
"They tend to get lost in the shuffle," with hospitals absorbing most of the masks, Garvey said.
