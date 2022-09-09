CADILLAC — Growing season is quickly coming to a close, but those with a can-do attitude might be able to make their fresh food last a while longer.
With a little bit of patience, and extra room on the pantry shelf, canning can help people savor their favorite local produce, whether it’s in season or not. But successful canning requires the right kind of equipment, a well-researched recipe and knowledge of food safety practices.
Michigan State University Extension Food Safety Educator Kara Lynch said some people are intimidated by the canning process, but as long as they’re prepared, they’ll be able to feed their family fresh, nutritious food all year long.
Lynch said there are two types of canning processes, and which one someone uses depends on the type of food they’re looking to preserve. Low acidic foods (vegetables and meats) require a pressure canner, while high acidic foods (fruits and pickled produce) may be canned using a water bath.
When low acid foods are preserved without a pressure canner, it puts consumers at risk of contracting botulism, a potentially deadly poisoning.
Temperatures generated by water bath canning are not high enough to kill Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that causes botulism, so Lynch said it’s crucial that people don’t cut corners when canning.
It’s possible for some low acid foods to be canned using a water bath, but they first have to be made more acidic through pickling.
“You can take something that’s low acid...and then you can pickle them by adding a high acid ingredient, as in vinegar, and that becomes high enough acid where it is safe to then water bath can it,” Lynch said. “Also fermented items...because of the natural fermentation where lactic acid is produced that also becomes acidic enough to safely water bath can.”
Low acid produce like green beans, cabbage and brussel sprouts can be pickled and fermented to avoid the pressure canner, but Lynch said when a recipe calls for pressure canning, it’s important that those steps be followed.
How someone uses their pressure canner will depend on the recipe they’re following. Lynch said recipes might differ on the amount of headspace you leave in the jar, or how long you leave your jars inside canner.
Regardless of the recipe, she said the canning process always starts with a deep clean of the canning space and the jars being used. Then, the jars are filled, and the pressure canner is vented for about 10 minutes.
After adding your jars to the canner, Lynch said a weight is placed on top to close the vent and create pressure. When the right amount of time has passed, the jars are carefully removed using a jar lifter and then left to rest on top of a few layers of dry towels for 12 to 24 hours.
Before storing, Lynch said removing the ring around the jar’s lid to avoid rusting and dating all canned items is considered best practice. She typically recommends that people don’t can more than a year’s worth of food to ensure that what they do save retains its quality.
Water bath canning looks a bit different from pressure canning, because it doesn’t require venting. This process can also be done without purchasing any special equipment. All you need is a stock pot that’s tall enough to cover your jars with at least two inches of water, and a canning rack to keep the jars off the bottom of the pot. If you don’t have a canning rack at home, Lynch said you can make one by tying mason jar rings together with twist ties.
Once the water has reached its boiling point, the timer starts. The removal and cool down process is the same for both pressure and water bath canning.
Following the canning process as diligently as possible is the only way to avoid illness, Lynch said, and there are a few mistakes first-time canners often make that can put them at risk. For example, starting without the right kind of equipment.
“One really critical piece of equipment I think that you have to have, in addition to your canner, is a jar lifter,” she said. “It’s really impossible to remove your jars safely when they’re so hot in and out of a canner, so that is one piece of equipment that we really like people to have before they get started.”
Lynch said canning newbies will sometimes make the mistake of using a process called open kettle canning, which is mainly used to can tomatoes. With open kettle, produce is first boiled and then transferred to a jar and sealed.
“Many times they will seal, but that doesn’t mean it’s safe,” she said. “It’s really important that they process them in either the water bath canner or the pressure canner, depending on what the recipe states.”
In general, people are not dodging best canning practices to put others’ safety at risk. Lynch said they’re likely just lacking in education. Every so often, she receives a call from someone attempting to can and discovers that they’re not using the right process.
Although there are a lot of steps to follow, Lynch said they’re all in the name of food safety, and she doesn’t want the sometimes exasperating process to discourage people from canning.
When it’s done right, she said canning food could save people some money in the long run. There will likely be an initial investment to gather the right equipment, but past the one-time purchase, families are able to stock up on produce and avoid extra grocery store trips.
Additionally, Lynch said canning makes for a long-lasting family tradition. She has many fond memories of making pepper jelly with her mother and applesauce with her grandmother.
“That was something that was kind of unique when I was growing up, and it was always so good,” she said. “It was fun to take places and introduce some of those fun recipes to people that have never tried it.”
For those who still have some trepidation about canning, or don’t know where to start, Lynch said MSU Extension offers virtual canning classes every Thursday. The program started during the pandemic as a way to continue engaging community members from the comfort and safety of their homes.
Registration for canning presentations can be completed through the Extension website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.