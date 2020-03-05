CADILLAC — In the wake of Super Tuesday and other early voting primaries, Democratic candidates for president have been dropping out of the race.
If you already submitted your absentee ballot and the candidate you voted for has since dropped out, you still have a chance to make your voice heard.
You can spoil your ballot, ask for a new one, and vote again (your vote will be counted only once).
You can also spoil your ballot if you’ve simply changed your mind about your vote in advance of the actual election.
If you don’t spoil your ballot, it will be counted as cast, even if your candidate has announced that they are no longer running for president.
If you want to spoil your absentee ballot, you have to act fast.
As Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman explained it, “If a voter wishes to spoil their AV ballot, they must provide a written request to do so. They must sign the request and state if they would like a new ballot issued or if they will vote at the polls. Written requests must be received by the local Clerk by 2 p.m. on March 7. If they have missed that deadline, they must appear in person at their local clerk’s office and make the request. Voters have until 4 p.m. on March 9 to request that in person. If a request is not made by that deadline, ballots will be cast as voted.‘
Nyman said she hadn’t heard of any requests yet to spoil a ballot. Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said it sounded like there had been several requests through township clerks.
