CADILLAC — Volunteers play a crucial part in helping organizations serve the community.
Whether it’s assisting clients at a food pantry or shopping for senior citizens who can’t do it themselves, volunteers are an invaluable resource.
“We can’t do what we do without the volunteers,” Cadillac Salvation Army Lieutenant Gregory Bock said.
Volunteers with the Cadillac Salvation Army help the church cover the needs of people in Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska counties. Bock said the biggest program volunteers help out with is at the food pantry.
“We’re always looking for good volunteers who really have a mind and a heart to help the people that come in,” he said.
At the pantry, Bock said they look for volunteers who are compassionate and want to build relationships with the visitors who utilize the pantry.
“I always tell my staff when people come in here for help, these are people that don’t know where else to turn or don’t know what else to do,” he said. “They are confused. Sometimes, it’s a hard time in their life.”
“So, I tell them that they need to one, have the heart of compassion for people and eyes that don’t cast judgment, but that will see people for human beings that just need help, that need a hand up.”
Volunteers are also needed to help at the church’s youth programs, events and thrift shop. Bock said these programs offer a whole new realm of possibilities for volunteerism in the area.
“We really are a volunteer army,” he said.
Costs are one of the benefits of using volunteers. Without people donating their time, Bock said organizations like the Salvation Army would have to use their money to pay for more staff to do, versus putting it toward other needs.
“When people volunteer their time, we’re able to take donor dollars that would otherwise be spent on a staff member, and we can now direct those donor dollars to meet the needs, whether that’s purchasing more food for the food pantry, utility, rental assistance, whatever need that may walk into the door,” he said.
The ability to offer more services is another huge advantage volunteerism gives organizations. Wexford County Council on Aging Executive Director Pam Blevins said volunteers help them test out new services and expand existing programs as the need grows.
“It’s very important because otherwise, we would have to expand our staff or else limit our services,” she said. “Expanding our staff, obviously, would be costly, and limiting our services is kind of against what we do.”
One of the COA’s largest programs is the grocery shopping program. Blevins said they have partnered with local churches to help senior citizens obtain groceries.
She said these volunteers will pick up the list, shop for the senior, and deliver their items right to the senior’s homes. While this program helps many in the Cadillac area, Blevins said they are looking for people to help in outlying areas like Mesick, Buckley and Manton.
“It’s critical that we have volunteers help us because we couldn’t serve the numbers of people that we served (without them) and our numbers are big,” she said.
The COA also uses volunteers at its Daybreak Adult Day Care Center and its own office to help with making their newsletters and other tasks. Currently, they are looking for volunteers to help out at their Senior Prom event in May and Senior Expo this fall.
Events are a big part of what local Chambers of Commerce do, and volunteers help make them happen. Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce Board President Ryan Carrigan said the more people there are helping out, the more they can do.
“The more people we can get, the better we’re sitting just because there’s a lot that goes into it,” he said.
At most events, Carrigan said they have a solid group of community members who help with setting up, tearing down, running an information booth and other tasks.
The Chamber board is also made up of volunteers. By having people interested in serving on the board or at events, Carrigan said it allows them to expand.
“The biggest benefit to it is it allows us to grow and do more things within the community,” he said. “We need people and if we don’t have people volunteering it’s hard to be able to do those events.”
When it comes to schools, students play a key role in volunteering. McBain Schools National Honor Society Coordinator Shawn Murphy said they have students help with the school’s blood drives, youth programs and service day.
“It’s incredibly valuable,” he said. “One, because they see the amount of work that goes into putting together these types of events, and I think it gives them a little bit more of an appreciation as to what other people have done for them.”
Like other places, Murphy said schools are very dependent on volunteers, whether it’s students or adults.
“Without volunteers, many of these programs would probably not be able to happen because it’s not something that you can pay people to do,” he said. “It has to be volunteer-driven in order to keep the program going.”
Volunteering doesn’t just benefit these organizations. Bock said volunteering helps people see the community in a different light and may help them identify needs while out in the community.
“When they take on the volunteer role, symbolically, they put on the volunteer glasses and they see things differently than they’ve ever seen them before,” he said.
“Maybe they didn’t realize how many people are really out there struggling through job loss, through homelessness, through hunger and they start to see the needs.”
There’s also a feeling of giving back. Murphy said that is especially important for his students as they get older.
“They’re seeing the benefits of citizenship and just how being a good citizen and providing community services is a part of that,” he said.
