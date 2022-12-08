CADILLAC — When dealing with water that has high mineral content, some people use water softeners to remove these
minerals.
But could the filtering process affect your drinking water in other ways?
In McBain, City Superintendent Mike King the city has seen high levels of sodium and chloride in its city’s sewer ponds and monitoring wells for a few years. These results were hit or miss, but now King said they’re seeing high levels occur more consistently.
“We had a lot more water pouring into our system from Viking Energy, so that helped us,” King said. “But now, they’re not discharging into our sewer system so our concentration is so much higher.”
King said the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) identified water softeners as the main culprit for the problem.
With a water softener, King said they use resin beads as a filter media to collect certain chemicals and metals in the drinking water. These minerals aren’t harmful to drink, but King said they can cause limescale on appliances and faucets.
Over time, the beads will start to get too dirty and need to be cleaned. King said this is done through a backwash, which uses saltwater.
“That salt water helps release the minerals off from those beads and washes it down the drain,” he said. “Once the backwash is done, then your water softener is all clean again, and then it starts the same cycle back over.”
If a water softener is connected to the sewer system, the backlash will drain into the city’s sewer ponds. This caused the concentration of sodium and chloride to increase and start to exceed EGLE’s standards.
The main concern is those minerals could make their way down through the soil and into the groundwater, which King said hasn’t happened in McBain. Though he said it wouldn’t be a major health hazard, it could affect those who use groundwater.
“There’s not an MCL where there’s a maximum contaminant to where you’re hurting someone’s health,” he said. “It’s all pretty much about appearance (of the water).”
Larger municipalities haven’t had the same issues as McBain. Cadillac Utilities Director Jeffery Dietlin said they never saw a lot of problems with salt in the water because it would get diluted since they have more water coming through their system.
Cadillac also made improvements to its water system by adding a second well field. Dietlin said this helped lower the hardness of the city’s water and made it unnecessary to use a water softener.
“We used to around 170 to 190 milligrams per liter for the hardness indicators,” he said. “We’re down to 90 milligrams per liter now, so our water is considerably softer now than it was back when we originally started.”
To address the issue in McBain, the city has asked its residents to disconnect their water softeners from the sewer system to protect the city’s groundwater. Recently, King said letters went out to residents offering $300 to help them do just that.
“The water softener itself is fine,” he said. “It’s the backwash wastewater that we have to remove from our sewer system.”
McBain’s recent water project could also help address the high levels. King said some residents have stopped using their softeners as many have noticed improvements in the water quality.
For those who would like to continue using theirs, King said they can drain the backwash from it into their yards or collect it to dump elsewhere.
There are other methods for filtering water that residents could consider. King said they could use a reverse osmosis filter, which is a tight filter that grabs the minerals. He said this process doesn’t have a backwash, but may require residents to change the filter now and then.
People should also look at what they’re using their softeners for. Dietlin said they could reduce the impact by only using it for certain purposes such as laundry or drinking.
“There’s no use to soften your water and then water your lawn,” he said. “So you could definitely lower the impact by knowing where you need soft water and having it available at those locations but not at others.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.