CADILLAC — Hopes are high that a COVID-19 vaccine could soon be available.
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Wednesday morning, Nov. 18, that the company had conducted a final efficacy study and would be asking the FDA for emergency authorization within days. In a news release, the companies estimated that they would produce 50 million doses of the vaccine, BNT162b2, before the end of the year and 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021. In the United States, the vaccine will be manufactured in Kalamazoo as well as in St. Louis, Missouri and Andover, Massachusetts.
Earlier this week, another pharmaceutical company, Moderna, announced that their vaccine was found to be nearly 95% effective.
Other manufacturers are also working on vaccines.
But even if some doses are ready before the end of the year, that doesn't mean you'll be one of the people to get them.
Some doses are going to other countries.
Health care organizations domestically will have to prioritize who gets the earliest doses.
The Cadillac News asked Dr. James Whelan, acting chief of medicine for Munson Cadillac Hospital, what the early roll-out of the vaccine will look like locally.
Those plans are in development.
"This will be something we'll talk about more frequently in the months to come because it's going to be very scaled," Dr. Whelan said.
The state and federal governments will control the distribution of the vaccines (the federal government has agreed to buy doses).
But it's likely that the first wave of vaccines will go to health care workers, Dr. Whelan said.
As supply increases over the late winter and spring months, "there will be information disseminated on how we will supply it and give it to the public."
It's possible that a drive-through process could be used, where you get the vaccine from your car, to minimize exposure and for efficiency's sake, Dr. Whelan indicated.
