HOW YOU CAN GET HELP
Meals
—Michigan residents 60+ may be provided meals through home delivery and pick up services during the pandemic. Sign up for assistance through Michigan.gov/coronavirus
— CAPS students and families: drive-up at Cadillac Jr. High bus loop M-F 10am to noon. Students and disabled adults under 26 free; all others $3 for lunch and $2 for next-day breakfast. Special arrangements, call 231-876-5000.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Donate masks and personal protective equipment
— To Munson Healthcare via Cadillac Rehabilitation Services, 704 Oak Street, Cadillac, MI 49601
Mondays and Thursdays from 9 am to noon. Munson Healthcare is accepting "any style, pattern, or design of hand-sewn face masks."
— To Family Health Care in Cadillac (520 Cobb Street) and McBain (117 North Roland Street). Donation bins are in the entryway. The buildings are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donors are asked to stay six feet away from other people.
Donate blood
— search schedules and make an appointment: https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/city
— search for scheduled blood drives: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive
Other ways to help
— Pick up groceries for neighbors
— Stay home
— Wash your hands
— Observe social distancing
