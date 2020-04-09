Donate masks and personal protective equipment

— To Munson Healthcare via Cadillac Rehabilitation Services, 704 Oak Street, Cadillac, MI 49601

Mondays and Thursdays from 9 am to noon. Munson Healthcare is accepting "any style, pattern, or design of hand-sewn face masks."

— To Family Health Care in Cadillac (520 Cobb Street) and McBain (117 North Roland Street). Donation bins are in the entryway. The buildings are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donors are asked to stay six feet away from other people.

Donate blood

— search schedules and make an appointment: https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/city

— search for scheduled blood drives: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Other ways to help

— Pick up groceries for neighbors

— Stay home

— Wash your hands

— Observe social distancing

Cadillac News

Tags