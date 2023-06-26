REED CITY — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office announced a Howard City man died Saturday after he was in a private property crash while riding an off-road vehicle.
Deputies from the sheriff's office responded to a call at 8:59 p.m. Saturday on 15 Mile Road in Rose Lake Township. The initial report was that a 59-year-old from Howard City was unconscious and stuck underneath the ORV. The caller, the man's wife, said she found him after checking on him. She also told police she could not move the OTV off him.
At that time, police said the victim's wife could not determine if her husband was breathing. Upon arrival, police said medical responders found he was deceased.
Through their investigation, police said the husband and wife were working on clearing their property and were taking turns running the ORV to grade the driveway. Police said after not hearing the vehicle or seeing her husband, the woman went to check on him.
It was then that the man's wife discovered the crash and called for help, according to police. Through the investigation, police said it appears the man lost control of the vehicle on the uneven driveway and was thrown off the ORV. Police said the vehicle then rolled and landed on top of him. It is believed the man died due to internal injuries before being discovered.
Deputies were assisted on the scene by Osceola County EMS, LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire Department and Meceola Central Dispatch. The name of the victim was not released by the sheriff's office.
