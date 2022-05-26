CADILLAC — A 41-year-old Howell man faced felony and misdemeanor offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Anwar Thomas Rodriquez-Santiago was charged with one count of felony police officer assault, resist or obstruct and misdemeanor domestic violence for his connection with an incident on May 22 in Cadillac. If convicted of the felony, Rodriquez-Santiago faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Rodriquez-Santiago is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $2,500 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.