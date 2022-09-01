HOXEYVILLE — The Hoxeyville Classic Car Show returns to Coyote Crossing Resort in Cadillac Sunday for the show’s 14th anniversary.
The show serves as a lesson on the history of motor vehicles. Past shows have had everything from Ford Model Ts to Corvettes. American muscle also usually is on display, with Mustangs, GTOs and Camaros represented.
Participants can register with a $15 entry fee at 8:30 a.m Sunday at Coyote Crossing Resort. The show is one of the Triple Crown Shows that is held throughout the year. Other locations include Irons and Big Rapids.
Once registered, the cars are displayed throughout the landscape of the resort and dash plaques will be awarded to the first 100 cars.
Proceeds from the fee are donated to the Cadillac Lions Club for a donation to support diabetes research. A dollar of the fee goes into a cash prize drawing for car owners, while patrons can participate in 50/50 raffles.
A pancake breakfast will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Organizer and Cadillac Lions Club member Bill Bradfield said while this event will be a fun one, it also will have a somber tone for him. Earlier this year, Bradfield’s son William Bradfield III died and the elder Bradfield said Sunday’s event will also serve as a memorial tribute for him. He also said the two annually worked together to put on the car show.
When it comes to the car show itself, Bradfield said it averages about 100 entries but he believes Sunday there could be more as the weather looks like it will be cooperating and the fears and apprehension connected to the pandemic seem to have lessened.
He also said it seems to be an event that those who enter want to come back to.
“For the last five years, everyone got a trophy and that brings them back. More than half of the people who attend have been here since day 1,” he said. “We make changes and they like the show. They also like the grounds and the grassy hills.”
Julie Finch, who owns Coyote Crossing Resort with her husband Pete, said this weekend will be full of fun at the resort.
The summer concert series will be wrapping up Saturday with a performance by the Tom Petty Tribute band The Insiders. Finch said tickets were still available online through the Coyote Crossing Facebook page and website. She also anticipated there likely would be some tickets still available at the gate.
Although the weekend will be a busy one at the resort, Finch said the fall also will be a busy time as they cater to off-highway vehicles that ride the various trails including National Forest Service trails.
Coyote Crossing Resort is located at 8593 South 13 Road in Cadillac, a half-mile south of M-55 on Hoxeyville Road across from the Caberfae Peaks sign.
