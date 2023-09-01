HOXEYVILLE — The Hoxeyville Classic Car Show was held the Sunday of Labor Day weekend for 14 years, but 2022 was the last year for the event.
Julie Finch, who owns Coyote Crossing Resort with her husband Pete, said Monday it was decided at last year’s show that there wouldn’t be one in 2023. Finch also said Monday that it likely will not return after organizer Bill Bradfield retired from organizing the event following the event’s conclusion last September.
While the car show is no longer happening, there is some fun to be had this weekend at the resort.
The summer concert series will be wrapping up Saturday with a performance by the Tom Petty Tribute band The Insiders. Gates open at 7 p.m. and showtime will be 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available online and some will likely be available at the gate.
Coyote Crossing Resort is located at 8593 South 13 Road in Cadillac, a half-mile south of M-55 on Hoxeyville Road across from the Caberfae Peaks sign.
