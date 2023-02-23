HOXEYVILLE — News of former President Jimmy Carter’s decision to live out the remaining days of his life in hospice care conjured up a lot of memories for Hoxeyville resident Lyn Cryderman.
In 1995, Cryderman was an associate publisher at Zondervan, a Grand Rapids-based media company that specializes in printing Bibles and books centered around Christianity. At the time that Cryderman was employed with Zondervan, he said they were the largest religious publishing company in the United States.
One day, the Zondervan switchboard operator patched a call through to Cryderman: Dan Ariail, the pastor of the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, was interested in writing a memoir.
This at first didn’t strike Cryderman as a particularly compelling book idea but when he talked a bit further to Ariail, he learned that Carter was an active lifelong member of his church.
This immediately got Cryderman’s attention, and he asked Ariail to send him a one-page description of his book pitch that he could bring to his publishing team. When he received the description, he brought it to his team, who told him to make an offer on the book rights.
When the book deal was sealed, Cryderman said Ariail invited him to come down to Georgia to check out the church and meet Carter personally.
“Of course I said, ‘yes,’” Cryderman said.
So on a Saturday, Cryderman and his wife, along with his boss at Zondervan and his wife, flew to Georgia. They spent the first day with Ariail, discussing his book proposal.
The following Sunday, they went to the church, which Cryderman described as a “typical southern Baptist church” with a cozy sanctuary large enough to hold around 200 congregants.
Cryderman noticed a couple of tour buses parked at the church. The buses were filled with visitors who wanted to sit in on a Sunday school class taught by Carter — something he did on a regular basis, even when he was president.
“People came every Sunday literally from all over the world,” Cryderman said.
Ariail brought the visitors to the church’s basement, where there were a number of homemade tables and chairs. It turns out this furniture was made by Carter, who has a passion for woodworking.
Before the class started, the pastor brought Cryderman’s group in to meet with Carter in his study.
“There he was,” Cryderman said. “That smile was just so familiar, even though I had never met him before.”
Cryderman was nervous about meeting a former U.S. president, but that feeling didn’t last long.
“He was as happy to see us as we were to see him,” said Cryderman, who added that Carter’s unassuming personality made him easy to spend time with.
“If you would meet him (and not know he was the president), you would think he’s just a regular person,” Cryderman said.
After meeting briefly with Carter, Cryderman’s group attended the Sunday school service. The lesson that day came from the Gospel of John, Chapter 14, and focused on not letting your heart be troubled by everyday hardships, and the importance of faith during tough times.
During the service, Cryderman noticed that wooden offering plates were being passed among the visitors. He turned one over, and sure enough, saw the initials “J.C.” underneath.
Afterward, Carter stood out in front of the church and posed with anyone who wanted a picture with him.
Cryderman said one of the things that surprised him about the experience was that he didn’t see any Secret Service agents in the area, although that’s not to say there weren’t any around, perhaps dressed inconspicuously to blend in with the crowd.
At one point during the visit, Cryderman said Carter turned to him and said, “Rosalynn and I would love to have you over for dinner.”
“Now, how can you turn down an offer like that?” Cryderman said.
Carter lived about three blocks from the church, on Woodland Drive, in a home he and his wife built themselves.
When Cryderman’s group arrived, they were greeted at the door by Carter. Rosalynn, who was busy preparing the meal, called out for all the wives in attendance to come help in the kitchen, if they didn’t mind.
Dinner that day was roast beef with potatoes, carrots and onions, multiple side dishes, yeast rolls and apple pie with ice cream for dessert.
Discussion was light and casual, consisting of topics that would be familiar at just about any dinner table anywhere in the country.
“It would be like going to Mesick and sitting down with someone there for dinner,” Cryderman said. “It was like spending time with your grandparents. He inquired about our families and shared some about his grandchildren and how much he enjoyed having them visit. The two of them (the Carters) were just so down to earth. ... Every now and then it would hit me, that I’m here with the former leader of the free world. But they had a way of putting you at ease. ... They were such gracious hosts.”
At no point in the evening were politics brought up, with the exception of one remark from Carter, who said simply that he enjoyed being out of Washington D.C.
“He didn’t have a real great relationship with Congress,” Cryderman said. “He was very open about his Christian faith. Some felt he might have been a little too open about it.”
When Cryderman and his group were departing the Carter residence, they turned around to see Jimmy and Rosalynn both standing outside their front door, waving them goodbye.
Ariail’s book, entitled “The Carpenter’s Apprentice,” was a big hit for Zondervan, partly as a result of Carter agreeing to be present during a press conference at the Carter Center announcing its release.
Normally, Cryderman said it’s a chore getting any kind of media attention for a book release. With Carter’s involvement, however, media outlets from all over the U.S. were there, and the book sold very well.
Some time later, Cryderman wrote the Carters a letter thanking them for their hospitality. Cater wrote one back, but much to Cryderman’s embarrassment today, he somehow lost the note. Ironically, this isn’t the only letter from a former U.S. president that Cryderman’s misplaced. He also lost one from the late George Bush Sr. thanking him for his involvement with a project he was a part of.
Looking back on his time with the Carters, Cryderman said he can’t help feeling how special the experience was — to basically be entertained by the one of the most important couples in U.S. history.
“What a privilege,” Cryderman said. “What I remember most about my brief encounter with the president and Mrs. Carter is just how ordinary they seemed. He told me he loved living in Plains, because they were just Jimmy and Rosalynn.”
