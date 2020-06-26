Hoxeyville Music Festival canceled due to COVID

HOXEYVILLE — With the event scheduled to take place Aug. 13-15, the organizers of the Hoxeyville Music Festival announced the decision Thursday to postpone the annual event until 2021.
On the festival's website and Facebook page, the organizers of the event posted a letter to its "loyal Hoxey Family." In the post, it stated they held out hope that within the 60-day window, the outlook would be more reassuring, but the fact is "large scale events and social distancing cannot coexist." The post also stated that festival organizers cannot guarantee the health and safety of patrons, staff, artists, vendors, and volunteers in the face of COVID-19.
As a result of the postponement, all tickets will be honored for 2021, volunteer shifts remain the same and all confirmed vending spaces will be held.
Due to COVID-19, the post also said current ticket sales do not cover the cost of producing Hoxeyville and organizers are asking ticket holders "to hold on to" their tickets a little longer." Doing so will offer more time to plan a trip to the Northwoods but also grants organizers more time to learn and implement necessary features to help safeguard the fun—whatever the future brings.
The post also said tickets for 2021 will start in the fall.
For more information about the festival or to see the full post about the cancelation go to www.hoxeyville.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.