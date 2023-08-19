Hoxeyville Music Festival schedule Saturday, Aug. 19 • Noon to 1:30 p.m. — The Insiders • 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. — The Crane Wives • 3:30 to 5 p.m. — Keller Williams and Grateful Grass • 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. — Luke Winslow King • 7 to 8:30 p.m. — Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway • 8:45 to 10:15 p.m. — Marcus King • Midnight to 1:45 a.m. — Silent disco: Full Cord and comedian Rodney Norman Sunday, Aug. 20 • 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Seth Bernard • 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. — Breathe Owl Breathe • 2:45 to 4:15 p.m. — May Erlewine • 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. — Mystic Dub • 6 to 7:30 p.m. — Sierra Hull • 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. — Myron Elkins • 9:30 to 11 p.m. — The Wood Brothers
HOXEYVILLE — With the rain gone, sunshine in abundance and more coming for the weekend, the Hoxeyville Music Festival was gearing up Friday for a groove-filled time.
A steady stream of cars and people made their way to the festival site Friday afternoon as the Silver Creek Revival kicked off the music for the second and first full day of the festival. Blues and southern rock standout Marcus King will be headlining this year’s festival Saturday.
Supporting acts at this year’s event include The Wood Brothers, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Keller Williams and Grateful Grass, and Circles Around the Sun, which closed out the acts Friday night.
The festival started in 2003 with a gathering of a few dozen friends playing music at Coyote Crossing Resort. Over the last 20 years, the festival has grown by leaps and bounds, regularly drawing thousands of attendees and eventually necessitating the move down the road to 75 acres of country farmland.
Hoxeyville has become one of the Midwest’s premier Americana and Roots festivals. With two stages featuring national touring artists, and the best and brightest Michigan talent with an intimate capacity of 4,000.
World-class musicians who have graced the Hoxeyville stage in past years include Bruce Hornsby, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, Buddy Guy, Billy Strings, Umphrey’s McGee and Greensky Bluegrass.
Last year’s festival lineup featured headlining performances by Railroad Earth out of New Jersey, the Yonder Mountain String Band out of Colorado and Trampled by Turtles out of Minnesota.
In addition, the festival devotes a tent solely to activities for kids, which this year will be hosted by Amalia Fernand of Nature Explorers. In addition, Wild Child Consulting will be providing a soothing space for infants and their caregivers to “refresh, feed, plump, diaper and relax.”
The festival features several food, beverage and merchandise vendors, as well as camping onsite. There also will be a variety of Michigan craft beer selections onsite, as well as cannabis products from Cadillac-based Dunegrass Co.
For ticket information and other details, visit hoxeyville.com. Hoxeyville Music Festival is located at 11130 W. 48 1/2 Road.
