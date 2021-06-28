CADILLAC — Sexual abuse is a difficult subject and is often avoided as a topic of conversation by many. Some people have never experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Unfortunately for others, they have experienced it, yet they feel ashamed and don’t seek assistance.
That is where the Healing Private Wounds Center comes in. Started back in 2006 by executive director Shirley Petersen, the HPW is one of the only known recovery centers for sexual abuse survivors in Northern Michigan. The center focuses on helping survivors of sexual and other forms of abuse by offering counseling and recovery services at no cost.
“We have two main focuses,‘ Petersen said. “One is sexual abuse prevention and education. Second thing is recovery groups and counseling sessions.‘
Petersen’s fight against sexual abuse is a personal one as she is a survivor of sexual abuse herself.
At 4 years old, her father began sexually abusing her. As she grew up, the abuse progressively got worse and led her to run away from home several times. Though the abuse eventually stopped, Petersen said she was left feeling ashamed and physically ill for years due to her secret.
“I never told anybody,‘ Petersen said. “The shame stopped me from talking about it until I was married for 25 years. During that time, I had numerous physical illnesses which were caused by my secret.‘
After those 25 years of marriage, Petersen finally shared her secret for the first time with her husband and received the help she needed. Now at the HWP, she is helping those who have experienced what she has.
“We found that just really love is what heals,‘ Petersen said. “People just need a safe place and somebody to hear them and respond to them and just help them.‘
With the help of over 40 volunteers, highly qualified therapists, and donations, HWP has grown throughout the years. They have moved out of several buildings and remodeled their current office to help meet their needs.
Along with their counseling and recovery services for children, teenagers, and adults, the HWP goes out to schools and educates children about sexual abuse and how to protect themselves. Petersen said they also work with other organizations and will refer people to other resources when necessary.
With the services they offer, Petersen said they typically focus on the emotional stress survivors experience. Since abusers often threaten their victims to keep them quiet, some survivors are afraid to report their abuse. At HPW, Petersen said they will go with survivors to the local police to report their abuse. Many survivors also may feel ashamed, which contributes to their hesitancy to report their abuse and seek assistance.
“So many times people feel embarrassed or sad not just in the sexual abuse, but the things that the sexual abuse caused them to do,‘ Petersen said.
As a result, Petersen said they try to make survivors as comfortable as possible. Their therapy rooms are painted with light colors and, the center uses dim lights to create a calming atmosphere. Petersen said they also have a back door entrance for those who don’t feel comfortable being seen coming out of the center through the front.
“I think the most important (thing) is just to reestablish their self-worth,‘ Petersen said. “You have value. Your abuser did not take that. They need to hear it again and again that it wasn’t their fault.‘
Petersen credited her team of therapists (Dr. Gail Crawford, Will Gasper, Carol Hansen, and David Monson) for the wonderful job they have done in providing hundreds of services to their clients. She also acknowledged the community and other organizations for their support of the center.
“We’ve appreciated the people who have donated to us,‘ Petersen said. “Because of them, we are here. We couldn’t do it without our donors.‘
Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic has made it difficult for the center, as they haven’t been able to go to schools and teach children about sexual abuse. Petersen said many children have been stuck with their abusers every day for the past year. As a result, Petersen said the HPW is needed more than ever and is ready to meet that need.
“Sadly, the need is here,‘ Petersen said. “And we’re here to supply the need in our community to help. We’re here to help make our community healthy and safe.‘
Sexual abuse is a tough subject to talk about, but Petersen said speaking out about it is the only way to stop it.
“No one wants to talk about sexual abuse,‘ Petersen said. “But just like drugs, just like human trafficking, all the evils of our culture, we need to talk about it if we’re going to protect our children or stop it. Abuse won’t stop unless we stop it.‘
Survivors of sexual abuse seeking assistance may visit their office at 856 N. Mitchell St. Office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 am to 5 p.m., or Saturday by appointment.
Survivors may also visit their website at healingprivatewounds.org/ or call (231) 546-4495.
