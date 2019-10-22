Hudsonville woman facing cocaine-related offense

CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Hudsonville woman was charged with a cocaine-related offense Monday in 84th District Court.
Madison Brooke Rice was charged with one count of possession of cocaine less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on Aug. 30 in Cedar Creek Township. If convicted, she faces up to eight years in prison and/or fines as high as $50,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Rice is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 29.
