MCBAIN — With the Labor Day weekend upon us, the Hughston family is putting the final touches on their annual Cow Camp Rodeo.
“We’re doing good,” Kari Hughston, one of the many family members helping with the rodeo said. “We’ve repainted the arena, and the signs are up.”
From Friday, Sept. 3 to Sun, Sept. 5, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, horses, and the main attraction, the rodeo, at the cow camp on S. Green Road off of W. Geers Road in McBain.
Having gone on for over 40 years, Hughston said the camp has grown quite a bit in the past 20 years. When it started, Hughston said the camp was a 4-H organization formed by her husband’s parents, William and Bonnie.
Over time, the camp began to help support a kidney foundation and later the Special Olympics.
Nowadays, Hughston said the camp is just something the family likes to host every year for the community to enjoy.
“It has the largest impact on the community,” Hughston said. “There’s quite a bit of revenue that comes from the camp.”
That revenue comes from the thousands of people who come out to the camp each year. Hughston said people like to bring their campers and horses to enjoy the weekend with families.
For this year’s camp, Hughston said the activities all kick off with a family fun night in the arena with plenty of activities for children and their families.
Following the family fun night will be the main event, the IPRA rodeo. Each night at 7:30 p.m., attendees will be treated to a live horse rodeo featuring some local competitors, according to Hughston.
“There’s a lot of local competitors competing (at the rodeo),” Hughston said. “It’s really great to watch them compete.”
After the rodeo, Hughston said there will be live country music.
Saturday will feature a full slate of events with a corn hole tournament at noon, a chili cook off at 12:30 p.m., and bingo (the newest addition to the camp), and the rodeo in the evening.
The final day of the camp will begin Sunday morning with a church service at 10 a.m. At 1:30 p.m., the poker run will kick off with participants on horseback searching for cards to form the best poker hand. There will also be bingo and the rodeo in the evening.
With thousands of attendees expected, Hughston said she was looking forward to another fun weekend at the cow camp.
“I hope that everyone has a good time and that everyone is safe driving in and out,” Hughston said.
More information can be found on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HughstonsCowCampRodeo/
Full Schedule
Friday, Sept. 3
- 1 p.m.
- Trail ride led by Laredo, Lum, and Denver Hughston (Gather at the pond)
- 6-7 p.m.
- Family fun night in the arena
- 7:30 p.m.
- Hughston Cow Camp IPRA Championship Rodeo
Saturday, Sept. 4
- 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Cornhole Registration (first toss at noon)
- 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Chili cook off
- 2 p.m.
- “Most Patriotic” campsite judging
- 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Bingo in the main building
- 7:30 p.m.
- Hughston Cow Camp IPRA Championship Rodeo
Sunday, Sept. 5
- 10 a.m.
- Church in the main hall
- 1:30 p.m.
- Poker Run (Gather at the pond)
- 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Bingo in the main building
- 7:30 p.m.
- Hughston Cow Camp IPRA Championship Rodeo
