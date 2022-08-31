MCBAIN — Cow Camp Rodeo is back.
The annual Hughston Cow Camp Rodeo is set to return Labor Day weekend, with events scheduled Sept. 1 through Labor Day. Event organizer Kari Hughston said everything is looking good for the event.
“We have quite a schedule throughout the year that there are certain things that need to be done by certain times, but everything is on track,” Hughston said.
Hughston said they are adding more bleachers to accommodate more people due to the large turnout they had last year. At the arena, she said they are fine-tuning the paint and sound system.
Many of the same events are being brought back for this year’s Cow Camp Rodeo. Hughston said three members of her family are leading a trail ride at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
Saturday will feature a majority of the events, including corn hole at noon, the chili cook off at 12:30 p.m., and a patriotic campsite judging contest at 2 p.m. Three winners will be picked for the contest. Hughston said they are holding Sunday service at 10 a.m. and a poker and trail run a 1 p.m.
New vendors are being brought it for people to visit, and new appeal will be available, too.
The main event at this year’s Cow Camp is the rodeo. At 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, 3 and 4, Hughston said they are holding their International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA) Rodeo event. Ticket prices will be $15 for adults, $10 for children ages four to 12, and free for children three years old and younger.
Hughston said Friday will be a special day, as they are holding a family fun night event from 6 to 7 p.m., right before the rodeo. She also said this year’s rodeo will feature Michigan High School Rodeo Queen Charleigh Scott, Cow Camp Queen Braden Hughston, and Blayn Hughston.
Raffle tickets are also being sold at the rodeo to support the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls. Hughston said the money raised from the raffle will go to support the Michigan High School Rodeo Association and the Little Britches Rodeo Association.
“It’s a good feeling to plan events around those associations coming to cow camp,” she said. “And we always have a patriotic theme at the rodeos because all cowboys and cowgirls are patriotic.”
Since the Cow Camp Rodeo started in the mid-1970s, Hughston said she has seen it grow over the decades. Having been involved with it since she was 16, Hughston said it’s been an honor to be a part of it for so long.
“It’s fantastic to see it become such a large part of our family,” she said.
Hughston said she is excited to see and touch base with some friends and family who are coming up to this year. She said it’ll also be nice just to walk around and meet with new campers.
“We just try to put on the best show and try to be very helpful to our campers,” Hughston said.
“It’s just a lot of fun. You just never know who you’re going to meet around the corner on that trail ride.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.