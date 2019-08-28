MCBAIN — While most people associate Labor Day with taking time off work, the holiday has other connotations in the McBain area — horses, bulls, cowboys and cowgirls.
Hughston’s Cow Camp Rodeo will once again be held on the Hughston property outside McBain starting Friday.
The event was started by Bill and Bonnie Hughston, who toured the professional rodeo circuit together and raised their five boys to embrace the cowboy lifestyle.
Their five sons, Dallas, Denver, Star, Lum and Laredo, along with their wives, children and grandchildren have carried on the tradition passed down by Bill and Bonnie.
Kari Hughston, wife to Lum, said Cow Camp originated as a place where the boys and their parents could get together on the weekends to ride horses and pasture their cattle.
Originally, the family had an old bus on the property they used to escape the elements.
“They used to say, ‘going to the bus,’‘ Kari said.
This family tradition lasted until Bonnie became involved in 4-H, at which point they started using the property for rodeo events.
From these modest beginnings, the event has grown rapidly and now plays host to annual rodeo events with competitors from around the country.
The International Professional Rodeo Association will host rodeo shows at Cow Camp on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 29-Sept. 2, each evening at 7:30 p.m.
In addition, Michigan Roping Association exhibitions and events will be held all day on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
An hour before the IPRA rodeo on Friday, a family fun night is planned. Live country music will be played Sunday night starting at 7 p.m., when “The Howeys‘ take the stage to perform Gospel music.
Cow Camp offers primitive camping on its 450-acre site. The wristband camping fee is $30 for those 16 and older and $15 for those 5 to 15 and free to 5-and-under. For a family of four (two adults and two kids), the cost is $80 with $10 for each additional child. Camping is open starting Thursday, Aug. 29.
Pre-registration for camping is available. If interested, send email with names and ages of everyone in your party to cowcamp2register@gmail.com.
Upon arrival you will receive your wristbands and pay for camping.
The IPRA rodeo prices are $12 for adults and $8 for children (4-12) each night. Children 3 and under are free.
Cow Camp is located off Geers Road. Signs will be set up to direct traffic to the action.
