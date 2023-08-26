MCBAIN — Hughston’s Cow Camp Rodeo is back for another Labor Day weekend.
This year’s annual rodeo is set to go from Thursday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 4, at the rodeo ground in McBain. With the rodeo quickly approaching, co-organizer Kari Hughston said everything is coming together nicely.
“We definitely had a list of to-do items, and they’re also all complete,” she said.
For a second straight year, the rodeo is adding more bleachers to accommodate more people at the rodeo. The cow camp’s International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA) Rodeo will take place on Sept. 1, 2 and 3 starting at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket prices include $15 for adults and $10 for children 4 to 12 years old. Children 3 and under get in for free.
“We’re just ecstatic about (the rodeo),” Hughston said. “The whole family works together to promote it and to put it on. We love it as much as our parents loved it.”
One of the new things coming to the rodeo is an award for the loudest and happiest fan. Hughston said the clown rodeo will select a fan of the evening each night from the crowd. This individual will receive a $100 gift certificate to the cow camp’s souvenir store.
A trick rider will be the rodeo’s new specialty act. Hughston said Lexi will be performing different tricks on the back of a horse, including Roman riding. This is a style of riding where a rider will stand with one foot on the back of two horses driven as a pair.
Other activities kick off on Friday, Aug. 1, with a trail ride at the pond starting at 1 p.m.
Hughston said they moved their family fun event in the arena to Saturday, Aug. 2, starting at noon. The event will include face painting, bucking horse riding and roping.
Saturday will also see the introduction of a new matinee event starting at 1:30 p.m. There’ll also be a patriotic campsite judging contest at 10:30 a.m.
On Sunday, the Hughstons will hold a church service starting at 10 a.m. There’ll also be a chili cookoff starting at 12:30 p.m. and a corn hole tournament starting at 1 p.m.
Hughston said camping spots are still available at cow camp. To register for a spot and view a full list of prices, visit Hughston’s Cow Camp Rodeo Facebook page and go to https://form.jotform.com/222076967437163.
Pre-registration ends on Monday August 28, at 11 p.m.
“We just love seeing the people that come out,” Hughston said. “Some of them have been family friends for so long and this is our chance to see them once a year.”
“It’s just wonderful to catch up with the families and see how they’re doing.”
