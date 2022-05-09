LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan State Police are investigating the finding over the weekend of human remains in Norwich Township.
A press release by the sheriff's office Monday stated a call was received from a property owner in Norwich Township on North 9 Mile Road reporting that they had located human remains in the woods. Police said deputies responded and confirmed that the remains were human.
Personnel from the Grayling MSP Crime Lab were requested to assist deputies and as of Monday morning, the sheriff's office and MSP detectives continued to investigate the scene, according to police. It is believed the remain are of a female.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said a skull and femur were found and after the site was investigated more remains were found. He also said at this time it is uncertain how long the remains have been there. It is not assumed to be a native burial site, but the remains have been there long enough to become skeletal.
As for how the gender could be determined, Yancer said it was a combination of clothing found at the site as well as bone structure. He also said with no missing people reports outstanding, it may take some time to figure out whose remains have been found.
At this time, no further information is available.
