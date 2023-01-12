CADILLAC — Human trafficking has been an issue that the Michigan State Police has been concentrating on for years and during the next week it will once again be a focus.
MSP motor carrier officers are teaming up with their colleagues from across the country and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance to raise awareness about the topic of human trafficking.
Beginning on Monday and continuing through Friday, MSP motor carrier officers will join other law enforcement, the vehicle safety alliance and Truckers Against Trafficking to educate motorists about the signs of Human trafficking and to crack down on traffickers.
This week of focus is part of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, which occurs every January.
Every year since 2010, the sitting President has dedicated the month of January to raise awareness about human trafficking and to educate the public about how to identify and prevent this crime. Recently, President Joe Biden has proclaimed January 2023 as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, which reaffirms the Biden Administration’s commitment to protect and empower survivors of all forms of human trafficking, to prosecute traffickers, and to bring an end to human trafficking in the United States and around the world.
When it comes to the week-long event the motor carrier officers are embarking on, the goal is to raise awareness and educate those in positions to observe human trafficking taking place. This includes commercial vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said this week-long event has been ongoing for several years and that partnership continues. It includes working with those aforementioned groups but also with utility workers and those who make deliveries such as UPS and FedEx.
“We put together training videos that teach them what to look for,” Carroll said. “You have to know what the signs are.”
Carroll said these utility workers and delivery drivers might see things around the home that seem innocuous but are tall tale signs of human trafficking. This includes a lot of people living in a single dwelling, an individual with signs of physical injury or abuse or avoidance of eye contact or interaction. These victims of human trafficking also may appear destitute or lacking physical possessions. They also may work long hours or live at their place of employment.
Carroll said while many will associate human trafficking with the sex trade, it more likely involves people who are brought into the country as indentured servants and have to pay off debt through work.
“We work with customs and border patrol to help these victims who are brought here,” he said. “They are victims of a crime.”
Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery. Victims of human trafficking are subjected to force, fraud or coercion for commercial sex or forced labor. They are young children, teenagers, men and women. Trafficking in persons occurs throughout the world, including in the United States and Michigan.
The risk factors that are associated with human trafficking include abuse, neglect, drug use, poverty and, probably most importantly, demand. Without that final ingredient, there wouldn’t be a need for it, but people are seeking it out.
