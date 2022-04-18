LAKE CITY — Snow flurries and cold weather did not discourage hundreds from coming up to the Lake City Area Firemen’s Association’s Easter Eggstravaganza Saturday.
“It’s good to see all these people out here,” LCAFA Vice President Joe Kowalski said. “It is amazing to see the turnout and the support of the community.”
For the past few months, the LCAFA has been working to put on the largest Easter egg hunt in the state. Thanks to residents, businesses, and other individuals, Kowalski said they were able to obtain and fill over 59,000 eggs.
“The best thing about it is to see everybody come together in a small town like this,” Kowalski said. “Everybody coming together made this possible.”
While there isn’t an official record, Kowalski said their goal was to have 30,000, beating out the largest egg hunt they could find in Saginaw at 27,000.
“We not only beat it, we doubled it,” Kowalski said. “So, that’s awesome. That makes our day.”
As children and their families scattered throughout Maple Grove Park in search of eggs, many took time to reflect on their egg hunt memories.
For Tasty Treat owner Andy DeBoer, it was all about the hunt.
“My favorite memories during Easter as a kid were trying to find the really, really hard hidden ones and then eating all the candy,” DeBoer said. “That has to be my favorite.”
For others, egg hunts were about getting the family together.
“Getting our immediate family together and our extended family and having an Easter egg hunt outside,” Paul Peterson said. “Sometimes flying kites afterward. Just family time.”
“Easter is such a family tradition,” Michelle Reichert said. “And everybody comes out here just enjoys the Easter hunt.”
“I remember this in Lake City has been going on for many, many years. I was bringing my kids and this year, I’m bringing my grandkids, so it’s a lot of fun.”
While the Easter egg hunt was going on, attendees also had the chance to enjoy horse carriage rides and meet the Easter Bunny.
“I think it’s a great community activity and the kids are having a great time,” Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis said. “My grandkids are here, and they’re part of history.”
As the last remaining eggs were gathered up, LCAFA President Fred West took time to thank those who helped them put on the hunt.
“This wouldn’t be possible without the community,” West said. “We want to say thank you to Craig Ardis, the new mayor, and the Lake City Area Fire Board.”
As the children ran around with smiles on their faces, Kowalski said that’s why they do it.
“Twenty years from now, I want these kids out here saying, ‘Hey, you guys remember those Easter egg hunts the firefighters used to put on?’” Kowalski said. “That’s what it’s about it.”
