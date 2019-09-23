CADILLAC — For the past four years, the Annual Health Expo has been providing a range of needed health services for community members and is looking to continue to expand the services it offers.
The Cadillac Seventh Day Adventist Church hosted its annual expo on Friday, Sept. 20 and Sunday, Sept. 22 with free services ranging from dentistry to hair cuts.
Since starting in 2016, the expo has provided over $500,000 worth of services, coordinator Laura McKinley said.
In 2018, the expo provided around $90,000 worth of dental work and McKinley said the numbers will more than likely be even more for the 2019 expo.
“I don’t have the numbers yet,‘ she said, “but I can only imagine that it will be higher with the addition of crown molding this year.‘
Dental is the main focus of the expo, but McKinley said she is always looking for things to add to the expo.
“This year we didn’t add any new services other than the crown molder to the dentistry section,‘ she said. “However, we are always looking for new things to add to only better serve the community.‘
Next year McKinley hopes to bring back an optical station that the expo has had in the past as she believes it is a much-needed service.
“When we have offered optical in the past, it has been a big hit,‘ she said. “Eye care can get expensive and it is not something everyone can afford but it is something more and more people need.‘
Looking to next year’s expo, McKinley said adding more means more volunteers will be needed to make it happen.
“We are all here on a volunteer basis so we need more and more to volunteer their time in order to add more services. We can only provide what we have the volunteer numbers for,‘ she said.
Anyone interested in helping out can text McKinley at (231) 631-2395.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.