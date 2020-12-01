CADILLAC — Since the day before Thanksgiving, there have been six newly reported COVID-19 deaths in local counties.
One of the deaths was in Missaukee County, which has now had four COVID-19 deaths; that number, however, is based on District Health Department No. 10's dashboard. The state of Michigan puts the number of deaths in Missaukee County at five, though the numbers are sometimes mismatched due to the verification process and the time of day the information is accessed.
Five deaths were in Osceola County, which has now had eight COVID-19 deaths.
However, Wexford County has had the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths among the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area. District Health Department No. 10 puts the number at 11, while the state of Michigan has it at 13.
Lake County has had five COVID-19 deaths.
The six new COVID-19 deaths are a little more than 20% of the total deaths in the newspaper's coverage area to date; there have been 28 total COVID-19 deaths in the four counties since March.
The climbing number of deaths comes on the heels of skyrocketing case numbers.
The percentage of positive test results has been climbing since mid-October in local counties. A Cadillac News analysis of the state's data has the positivity rate for the week ending Nov. 28 at 16.5% among Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties combined. For the week ending Saturday, Nov. 8, there were 2,300 tests run for residents of those counties, with 380 coming back positive.
According to the CDC, the median time between exposure to the onset of symptoms is four to five days.
If you got together with other households for Thanksgiving, symptoms would likely pop up by Tuesday–if you're going to have symptoms at all. It's estimated that as many as 40% of the people infected with SARS-COV-2 are asymptomatic for COVID-19.
There were 239 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the four counties since last Wednesday. Wexford County had 115 new cases, Osceola County had 74, Missaukee County had 28 and Lake County had 22.
Wexford County's pandemic-long total now stands at 521 cases; Osceola County is at 496; Missaukee County is at 243 and Lake County is at 178.
The new cases over the holiday weekend are about 16% of the pandemic total in the four counties.
Those numbers do not include probable cases (where people have symptoms and were in close contact with a positive case but have not tested positive) or people who were never tested because they were asymptomatic. It also doesn't include people who have symptoms, did not get tested and never informed a doctor or the health department.
Since the pandemic began, Wexford County has had 34 probable cases, while Missaukee County has had 22 and Lake County has had six.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 360,449 on Monday, while deaths reached 9,134.
