CADILLAC - In a room full of hundreds of purses, Deb Ballard arranged a display of high-end Coach, Michael Kors and Tory Burch bags in lush leather, a small sample of what will be featured in the 7th Annual Power of the Purse fundraising event.
On Thursday, Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Cherry Grove Event Center, more than 200 purses will be for sale in silent and live auctions. The goal is to raise $40,000 to purchase urology equipment for surgical services "to enhance patient care for women" at Munson Cadillac Hospital.
Since launching seven years ago, this fundraiser typically sells out. The theme has been a hit with women who meet for an evening of purses, prizes, raffles, live and silent auctions, hors d'oeuvres and specialty cocktails.
This year the auction will include gift items for men and children, including golf packages and Detroit Red Wings tickets. A luggage set, diaper bags and backpacks will also be in the auctions.
"We branched out from purses this year to make sure everyone might want to bid on something," said Ballard, event volunteer and assistant vice president of community development for Chemical Bank.
Event theme
The theme this year is "A Royal Affair" to celebrate the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle.
"Our colors are blue and gold and if you want to wear crowns, tiaras, hats or a fascinator, please do," said Ballard.
Anyone who buys the drink special, the bubbly "Archie" will have a chance to win a $1,100 bracelet donated by Wexford Jewelers of Cadillac.
Tickets can be purchased online at: www.munsonhealthcare.org/cadillac-hospital-power-of-the-purse.
For sponsorship information contact Courtney Mulder at (231) 876-7522 or cmulder@mhc.net.
The event is sponsored by Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Volunteer Services, a service of Cadillac Hospital.
