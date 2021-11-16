Leading up to the start of the firearm deer season is a little bit like an upcoming holiday, according to Michigan Department of Natural Resources Deer and Elk Program Specialist Chad Stewart.
He said much like the excitement of children as the Christmas holiday approaches, the excitement for the start of the firearm deer season builds for hunters of all ages as Nov. 15 approaches. Although Stewart wasn’t able to spend time in Michigan outdoors stores, that excitement was there again preceding Monday’s opener.
“I think there is always a lot of excitement. The interest level for deer and hunting is always high. It is such a tradition,” he said. “We were under more restrictions last year and there is more excitement to renew the camp atmosphere this year.”
The day started early on Monday for Stewart.
Stewart was starting the day at the deer check station at the Lansing Customers Service Center and was likely heading north Monday night so he could work the Mio deer check station on Tuesday and Wednesday.
DNR deer check station hours, days of operation and locations will again be limited in 2021. The closest station will be Paris Field Office, 22250 Northland Drive.
Paris Field Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov.15-18. To find a complete list of deer check stations, go to Michigan.gov/DeerCheck. This season the DNR is prioritizing disease prevention and maintenance.
The DNR is beginning a five-year process of focused chronic wasting disease surveillance — in the form of testing deer heads — around the state. In 2021, surveillance will be occurring mainly in the lower third of the state. Over the next four years, the rest of the state will be sampled to determine if CWD is present in other parts of the state where it has not yet been identified.
In 2021, the DNR will accept CWD samples from Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Eaton, Gratiot, southern Isabella, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Joseph, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, and also from the core CWD surveillance area in the Upper Peninsula, including portions of Dickinson, Menominee and Delta counties for CWD testing.
Deer heads from these counties can be submitted at any open DNR deer check station or drop box from October through January.
Deer harvested in Clinton, Dickinson, Ingham, Ionia, Kent and Montcalm counties can be tested for CWD through the DNR for free from Nov. 15-18 only. Participating USDA-approved lab testing is available in these areas at any time for a fee.
Hunters in the remainder of the state who want their deer heads tested must submit them to a participating USDA-approved lab at any time for testing. Hunters will be charged a fee to have deer heads tested. Visit Michigan.gov/CWD and click on ‘For Hunters’ for more information about participating in USDA-approved lab testing.
Deer heads will continue to be collected for annual bovine tuberculosis surveillance in DMU 487, which includes Alpena, Alcona, Iosco, Montmorency, Oscoda and Presque Isle counties. Additionally, TB tests also will be conducted in Cheboygan, Crawford, Ogemaw, Otsego and Roscommon counties, as well as parts of Allegan, Emmet and Saginaw counties.
Entire carcasses from deer displaying symptoms of CWD and/or TB will be collected and tested throughout the deer season, regardless of where they were harvested.
As for the Monday opener, Stewart said typically those are usually met with good hunter participation. He said people usually come up late the previous week and get set up. Once the opener hits, they spend the next few days hunting.
“People make it a camping event,” he said.
While the anticipation was that Monday’s opener was going to have good hunter participation, Stewart said it also appeared to be done when compared to 2020 numbers.
As of last week, Steward said deer license sales or unique buyers were down 4 to 5% from 2020. That was not much of a surprise and Stewart said it is expected that hunting numbers will still be higher than 2019 and pre-pandemic numbers.
