As hunters prepare for the start of the firearm deer season, one local buck pole was canceled, while organizers of another spent the weekend preparing for Monday’s opener.
On Nov. 8, the Wexford County Buck Pole posted on its Facebook page that the 2021 iteration of the event was canceled. In a separate post on its Facebook page, the Wexford County Buck Pole stated a virtual buck pole was being sponsored by Lutke’s Hydraulics and Sales on its Facebook page.
No other information was shared as to why the event was canceled, but it was speculated by those responding to the post on Facebook that a majority of hunters were not likely coming up until the following weekend. Another person who posted said it was due to a lack of participation. A call was made to the organizer of the event, but it was not immediately returned.
In contrast, Marion Buck Pole organizer Jessica Miller said Friday she was gearing up for the annual event that is held on the lawn of the Marion VFW post. The Marion Buck Pole starts on Monday and concludes Tuesday evening. The last buck will be accepted at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Miller said prizes will be awarded beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Miller said she had heard the Wexford Buck Pole had been canceled and she anticipates that will make the Marion Buck Pole busier. Although things are a little more normal than last year, Miller said with COVID-19 cases continuing to increase in the region some things will be different than they normally are.
“We learned some things from last year and it made things go smoother. We will do all the prizes at the buck pole again rather than the VFW basement,” she said. “It will help with social distancing since cases are still rising.”
Although Miller said she is excited about this year’s buck pole, she said it is bittersweet as this will be the last year she organizes it. It also will be the last time someone from the Miller family is involved with the event.
She said this is the 20th year for the buck pole in Marion and her parents have been a part of the event since it started and this is her eighth year running it.
“I live an hour away and with work, we think it is time to pass the torch and time for someone else to run things,” she said. “I’m excited for someone to take it over and I’m happy to give my advice and expertise. I’m ready to hunt myself and be a spectator.”
Miller said the Bontekoes have accepted the duty of organizing the 2022 Marion Buck Pole, but they are still looking for someone to make a full commitment to take it over.
“It is kind of bittersweet, but I’m looking forward to someone else taking it over next year,” she said.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources released its annual deer hunting preview just ahead of the 2021 seasons. Overall, conditions are looking excellent for the upcoming seasons, and hunters can expect conditions that meet or exceed 2020.
Hunters who have viewed the 2021 Hunting Digest may have noticed a few regulation changes in place this year, including a universal antlerless license that can be used across deer management units in most of the state. Some northern Upper Peninsula DMUs are closed to antlerless deer hunting, and two U.P. DMUs, 351 and 352, require an access permit along with the universal antlerless license.
NORTHERN LOWER PENINSULA
In the 2020 hunting season, DNR statistics showed the northern Lower Peninsula saw an estimated harvest of 135,906 deer, which was up 7% from 2019. While buck harvest declined about 5% — from 68,168 in 2019 to 64,725 last year — antlerless harvest increased by 21%, with more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer taken in 2020 than in 2019, according to the DNR.
Winter 2020 didn’t seem to have adverse effects on the deer herd in the Northern Lower Peninsula region due to fewer periods of extreme cold and an overall shorter winter. Another important factor that ensured winter survival was forest management practices including new growth of young trees and leaving treetops from harvested trees, which provided plenty of browse for deer throughout the winter, the DNR said.
The mast crop in the northern Lower Peninsula this year looks good, except in places that were affected by gypsy moth infestations. Those areas are not likely to see much in terms of acorn production. Elsewhere, the DNR said acorns and soft mast, including apples on old homestead sites, blackberries and hawthorn are all producing nicely.
Deer numbers look very good in many locations, though it’s important to point out that deer are not evenly distributed across the landscape, and certain areas may hold fewer deer than others. Overall, DNR staff is seeing good fawn production this year, with many twins trailing does.
The spring and summer rains seemed to provide optimal forage for deer, and the bucks have been turning that into nice antler growth. The DNR said there are some reports of people seeing better bucks relative to recent years — something hunters can start getting excited about. In some locations, there is still a long way to go toward balancing the buck-to-doe ratio, so DNR said hunters are encouraged to take advantage of new regulations that allow antlerless deer to be taken on the deer and/or deer combo license during firearm and muzzleloader seasons.
Bovine tuberculosis surveillance is still a priority in the northern Lower Peninsula, with testing occurring in the primary counties of Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Oscoda, but also in all surrounding counties, including Cheboygan, Crawford, Iosco, Ogemaw, Otsego, Presque Isle and Roscommon, according to the DNR. TB is a significant threat to the livestock industry, and hunters wanting to do their part to assist with surveillance can have their deer tested at any check station this year.
DNR deer check station hours, days of operation and locations will again be limited in 2021. The closest station will be Paris Field Office, 22250 Northland Drive.
Paris Field Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov.15-18. To find a complete list of deer check stations, go to Michigan.gov/DeerCheck.
REPORT DEER HARVEST ONLINE
Beginning Oct. 1, hunters may report their deer harvest online. The DNR said reporting is optional but highly encouraged. All data collected helps the DNR to manage the deer population in Michigan.
You can report your harvest at Michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport.
