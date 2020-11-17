MANTON — It was a different kind of year, but the organizers and sponsors of the Wexford County Buck Pole are in it for the long haul.
Monday was the last day of the two-day event held at The Barn Hall in Manton. Although the event has been ongoing for several years, 2020 marked the first year the Wexford County Buck Pole/Sportsman’s Raffle was organized by the Cadillac-Clam Lake Masonic Lodge No. 331. Matthew LaFreniere said the lodge was approached as the previous organizer was looking for a non-profit organization to run it.
"The person who was running it for four to five years was getting burned out. It was an extreme amount of work, and so he approached me to see if we (the masonic lodge) would be interested in taking it over," LaFreniere said. "We said absolutely and jumped on the opportunity."
Like many things this year, LaFreniere said it hasn't been an ideal transitional year. He said it has been harder to ask businesses to donate monetarily as well as goods and services when so many small businesses have been impacted by COVID-19, the shutdown, and slower sales.
The businesses that did donate LaFrienere said exceeded expectations, and the hope is next year will be even better.
"Hopefully, circumstances are different. All we can do is try to grow. All the money raised will go back into the area. When you see scholarships from the masonic lodge that will be us and the money we raised," he said. "All the money raised is from the gun raffle."
