“April showers bring May flowers” — and they also bring mushrooms. Many consider the morel mushroom a wild delicacy; they can be sold for $20 to $90 per pound. Hunting morels in the springtime provides an alternative to this high price tag and is a fun sport.
Your neighboring woods might be a good source for finding a variety of mushrooms and it’s important to not guess when foraging for them. Wild mushrooms, including morels, can be difficult to identify and some of them are poisonous. Of the 2,500 species of mushrooms in Michigan, 50 of are known to be poisonous. While morel mushrooms are the main mushroom known, there are 60 to 100 varieties of Michigan mushrooms that are edible.
What is a morel mushroom?
Morels are known for their tender, meaty texture and earthy, nutty flavor. They are a versatile, delicious wild mushroom that can be cooked alone or included in other dishes. Morel mushrooms belong to a group of organisms called fungus. The fungi kingdom includes approximately 120,000 species that includes traditional mushrooms, morels, truffles, puffballs, yeasts, molds, rust and smut. Fungi are living organisms that obtain their food from decaying organic matter. These diverse organisms are the primary decomposers of the environment where they live. Learning about the wild mushroom species you are foraging for and their toxic look-a-likes is crucial.
Where do morels grow?
This is quite often a secret and protected by the professional or devoted hobbyist. Morel mushrooms do not just grow anywhere and there is not just one way to find them. Morels are found in the springtime from approximately April to May. The amount of moisture in the soil will determine the availability of morels each spring. In northern Michigan, the combination of melting snow and rain make for ideal growing conditions. Morels will start to appear when the daytime high is in the 60s and the low is in the 40s.
These mushrooms do not grow on trees but rather the dead material found under live trees. They prefer well drained sandy soil. You can find morels growing around ash, aspen, elm, oak and apple trees. Sometimes morels can be found in areas that have been previously burned. The morel mushroom can be easily confused with a group of mushrooms called false morels. False morels are poisonous look-a-likes that can cause gastric distress and even death in rare occasions.
How to be safe when looking for mushrooms?
When forging for mushrooms you must learn their positive identification and practice safe wild mushroom consumption practices. According to MSU’s Extension Bulletin Don’t Pick Poison! “the only reliable way to distinguish a poisonous mushroom from an edible mushroom is to learn the individual species including toxic ones.”
A mushroom is considered poisonous if it can cause illness or death in the majority of the population. Reactions in people can range from gastric distress, hallucinations and, in rare cases, even death. There are safety guidelines you need to follow when hunting for wild mushrooms intended for consumption. There are many myths and folklore about eating wild mushrooms safely.
Myths about eating wild mushrooms:
• If an animal can eat it, I can eat it-many wildlife species have adapted to eat toxic mushrooms, but we have not.
• If I eat a little, wait a while, and do not get sick it is OK to eat the mushroom in question-some types of mushrooms have delayed reactions and you might not see symptoms for many hours or days.
• If I cook the mushroom it will destroy the toxin-cooking only breaks down the sugars and does not get rid of any toxic substance in the mushroom.
• Folklore tests for determining if a mushroom is safe are not reliable-silver will not indicate if a poison is present or absent, peeling the cap of a mushroom does not indicate that it is safe, and mushrooms growing only on wood are not always safe.
Safe practices for eating wild mushrooms:
• Never eat a wild mushroom unless you can positively identify it
• Never eat a raw wild mushroom
• Never eat old or decaying wild mushrooms
• Cook wild mushrooms for 8-10 minutes
• When eating a new edible wild mushroom, go slow
• Only eat one new edible wild mushroom at a time
• Using images (such as those found on the internet or an app) of mushrooms as the only identification can be difficult and they are not always accurate
• Take a mushroom identification class
• Hunt with a knowledgeable person
Using a reliable field guide written for the area where you are hunting mushrooms is very helpful. The USDA Field Guide to Common Macrofungi in Eastern Forests and Their Ecosystem Functions, is available online and is very user friendly: https://www.fs.fed.us/nrs/pubs/gtr/gtr_nrs79.pdf. MSU Extension also has two helpful publications, May is Morel Month and Don’t Pick Poison that can be obtained through https://shop.msu.edu/collections/msu-extension-bookstore for $5.00 each plus tax and shipping. A limited supply these books are also available at Missaukee MSU Extension, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City, for $10.34, tax included.
The State of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has a “Michigan Wild-foraged Mushroom Certification” that trains and certifies foragers who commercially harvest and sell wild mushrooms in Michigan. There are several people in our multi-county area who have received certification who are listed on this website https://www.michigan.gov/mdard/food-dairy/industry-resources/wild-foraged-mushroom-information. There are also courses available in August and September to become certified and pre-registration is required, https://midwestmycology.org/2022-wild-foraged-mushroom-workshops/.
This article is for informational purposes only and it does not contain enough information on safely identifying and collecting morels and other wild mushrooms. It is recommended that you obtain proper training in morel and wild mushroom identification before consuming these edible forest treasures.
Sherry Blaszak is the District Manager for Missaukee Conservation District. Andrea Mayer contributed to this article. Please contact Sherry at Missaukee Conservation District 231.839.7193 or at sherry.blaszak@macd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.