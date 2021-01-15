HVAC survey still available for schools to take

There is still time for school districts across the state to get financial help to learn how to upgrade their heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems and reduce harmful aerosol transmissions.
The Michigan K-12 Public School HVAC Assistance Program, launched by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy with support from the Department of Education, is designed to identify potential improvements. It also is designed to work with schools to find licensed contractors and funding sources for the recommended work.
Many schools in the U.S. lack adequate ventilation and indoor levels of air pollutants can be two to five times higher than outdoor levels, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. While 20% of the U.S. population spends their days inside K-12 buildings, less than 50% of school districts had an indoor air quality management program in 2012.
A survey from the Michigan K-12 Public School HVAC Assistance Program is available and a webinar is scheduled next month to explain the program and how districts can qualify for upgrade recommendations.
Nearly 60 school districts have participated in the program so far, by completing a confidential survey to gather information about HVAC systems, recent improvements and current needs at a total of 328 buildings. So far, the compiled survey data indicates the most common action schools have taken is to change air filters more frequently or upgrading to better filters. The most common desire for schools is to switch out filters for more effective models and perform full HVAC upgrades.
As Cadillac Area Public Schools Facility Director Owen Malson said HVAC systems became a higher priority for the district before the onset of COVID-19 but came to the forefront last March. Although CAPS is in the process of updating all of its buildings after voters approved a bond in May 2018, Malson said he filled out the HVAC survey.
Last week, he got confirmation that a contractor was coming to Mackinaw Trail Middle School and Lincoln Elementary on a fact-finding mission regarding current equipment.
"I picked Mackinaw Trail and Lincoln mainly because the work we had done via the bond at those buildings were additions," he said. "They didn't mess with the old HVAC systems."
The other district buildings are either scheduled for upgrades or have already received them, leaving only the middle school and Lincoln with potential HVAC needs. He said once the contractor checks out those two schools, the district will be given a checklist about what is needed.
Schools that complete the survey are eligible to request free assistance with recommendations to reduce infectious aerosol transmission from an approved licensed HVAC specialist or the school’s licensed HVAC contractor. The Western and Eastern Chapters of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers will help with completing the surveys and provide a free, one-hour HVAC consultation.
Two school buildings per school district are eligible for assistance from the $300,000 program. Preference will be given to schools in low-income communities if demand exceeds available funding.
A webinar also is scheduled for 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 3 and those interested can register to participate. The webinar will provide information about the application process for both K-12 public schools and licensed mechanical contractors.
The survey can be found at the Michigan K-12 Public School HVAC Assistance Program website, along with timelines and an HVAC contractor application.
