HVAC system, old jail property items of interest for Wexford board

CADILLAC — A heating, ventilation and air conditioning project at the Wexford County Civic Arena, as well as a discussion about the future use of the old Wexford County Jail are just two of the items the Wexford County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to discuss Wednesday.
On Feb. 24, three bids were opened for capital improvements to the HVAC system at the Wex. The submitted bids included a base bid, alternative one and alternative two. The three companies that submitted a bid included D and W Mechanical in Traverse City, Temperature Control, Inc. in Traverse City and 1st Choice Heating and Cooling, Inc. in Newaygo. The lowest base bid of $165,336.35 by the Newaygo business was more than $140,000 less than the second next lowest bid by D and W Mechanical ($307,650). The highest base bid was $443,000 by Temperature Control, Inc.
According to the agenda packet for Wednesday's meeting, 1st Choice Heating and Cooling, Inc. also had the lowest bids for the other two alternate bids, $164,136.35 and $130,506.
Although the finance committee looked over the bids, Wexford County Board of Commissioners chairman Gary Taylor said administrator Janet Koch wanted to have the county's engineer's check over the lowest bid to make sure it met all the specifications. Taylor also said the county wanted to reach out to Boon Sports Management to get their feeling on the things.
As a result, Taylor said no recommendation was made by the finance committee about which bid the full board should accept.
In December 2019, Michigan DNR Director Dan Eichinger sent correspondence to Wexford County, Networks Northwest, and the Alliance for Economic Success saying their application to receive a Recreation Passport local development grant was approved.
The application for the grant funding was made to help pay for the replacement of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system in the Wex’s auditorium. The HVAC system, which dates back to the 1970s in the auditorium, is one of the most critical needs at the facility. A local match also was needed, which was generated by several donations.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the commissioners are scheduled to discuss the now vacant old Wexford County Jail property.
The property was listed for sale, but the commissioners are being asked to take it off the market for the next 10 months by an interested party as they work through potentially purchasing and developing the property. If things work out, the interested party will buy the property for $275,000.
If the commissioners decide to move forward, the potential purchaser, US Federal Properties Co., LLC, will deliver an earnest money deposit for $10,000 to be held by First American Title, as escrow agent in an escrow with interest for the benefit of the purchaser. If the closing of the transaction contemplated fails to occur on or before Dec. 31, 2021, then the county will retain the $10,000 and neither party shall have any further obligation to the other.
Taylor said no other interested buyers currently are looking at the property and only Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital previously showed any interest. With no other potential buyers currently showing any interest in buying the old jail, the board will now entertain the request.
