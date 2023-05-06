CADILLAC — Sunnyside Drive residents Brian Gudowski and Andy Van Alst haven’t always been on the best of terms over the years, but somehow they’ve managed to co-exist peacefully.
After all, they are neighbors, and neighbors look out for each other, even if they’re not necessarily close friends.
Living next to a short-term rental, however, has been an entirely different scenario for Van Alst and Gudowski, and one they didn’t bargain for.
Instead of being home to a single person or family, the rental brings in new tenants virtually every week — complete strangers that Gudowski, Van Alst and others in the neighborhood don’t know and, more importantly, don’t trust.
“You feel like you have to watch this place all the time,” Van Alst said. “It’s a noticeable feeling ... you’re automatically on high alert.”
“It’s rented out continuously,” Gudowski said. “There are people there during the week, and then different people come on the weekends.”
Gudowski said that while many of the tenants have been quiet and respectful, just as many have been the exact opposite.
Large parties, loud talking and drinking late into the night, vehicles and boat trailers being parked all over the place, and other intrusive behaviors have become the norm since the home was sold about a year ago by the previous longtime owner and repurposed by the new owner as a short-term rental.
“You just don’t know who these people are or what their intentions are,” Gudowski said. “I have no privacy sitting on my deck anymore.”
Adding insult to injury for Van Alst is seeing the home used this way even after the city informed the owner that it couldn’t be used as a short-term rental because the area is zoned R-1, strictly residential.
And it isn’t just this home; Van Alst estimated that seven different homes on Sunnyside Drive have been used as short-term rentals in the past or currently are being used this way.
“I feel like Sunnyside is under attack,” Van Alst said. “Pretty soon, we won’t have any neighbors. I think Cadillac is selling out for nothing.”
“I don’t want our neighborhood owned by a bunch of people who live outside the area and don’t care what happens here,” Gudowski concurred. “It could dramatically change the culture of the city.”
Van Alst and Gudowski also point out that all these homes being used as short-term rentals means fewer homes available for single-family residences, further exacerbating the area’s housing shortage crisis.
Van Alst said something else that bothers him is the unfairness of it all; why should some people have to follow the zoning ordinance while others can flout it, without any sort of real repercussions for their actions?
“If my neighbor can do it, I should be able to do it,” said Van Alst, who recently began circulating a petition among area residents imploring the city to take more proactive measures to enforce the ordinance and shut down illegal short-term rentals.
In addition, Van Alst said he’s opposed to the city council approving spot rezoning requests to allow for short-term rental operations abutting residential neighborhoods. One such request was approved not too long ago in Cadillac West, and more recently, one was requested on Pine Street.
Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace recommended the zoning be changed on the Pine Street home to allow the property to be used for short-term rentals for several reasons, including that many of the properties around it already are zoned B-2, which allows short-term rentals with a special use permit.
The home also is adjacent to an area zoned R-1, however, and council member Stephen King commented that such a change in use might not be met with enthusiasm by people living nearby, although it turns out the home already was being used this way, in violation of the ordinance.
This brought up a conversation among council members and City Manager Marcus Peccia about how the city enforces the ordinance and why it doesn’t seem to be effective in some cases.
Peccia said when the city received a complaint about a short-term rental in the past, they would mail a letter telling the property owner it needed to stop. He said in every case he was aware of, the violation ceased after the letter was sent, and at that point it wasn’t necessary to issue a citation or ticket.
When letters aren’t effective — something that has happened on at least two occasions, if not more — the question then arises: what can the city do about it?
All members of council at one point or another have stated that they believe this is a serious issue that needs to be nipped in the bud, and soon.
To achieve this objective, council member Robert Engels suggested they should discuss the possibility of giving the ordinance more teeth to improve compliance.
Council member Bryan Elenbaas even threw out the idea of turning off water to homes that are violating the ordinance — an idea city attorney Mike Homier said wouldn’t be his first choice. He suggested instead that the city could issue a legal injunction to stop the activity.
Peccia said council will be discussing short-term rental policy and zoning enforcement in the overhaul of the city’s zoning map coming up later this year.
Before that happens, however, Peccia said they’ll likely host community “meet and greet” events where council members and staff can hear from the public about the issue.
In the meantime, Peccia encouraged residents to report instances of homes being used illegally as short-term rentals. He added that many websites don’t list addresses, so it’s difficult and time-consuming for staff to find out where violations are occurring.
Anyone who wishes to report a violation can call (231) 775-0181 and ask to be transferred to the Department of Community Development.
Short-term currently are only permitted in the TS (tourist service) and B-1 and B-2 (auxiliary and general business) districts. In the TS-1, TS-2 and B-1 districts, they are “permitted by right” and in the B-2 District, they are permitted by special use permit.
In a nutshell, that means that short-term rentals are only allowed in the downtown area, in certain parts of Cadillac West, and in a handful of sporadic locations in various other parts of the city.
At the time the city zoning ordinance was written, the rental of housing units either within a home or including an entire home through the use of an online platform such as AirBnb or VRBO was not anticipated or addressed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.