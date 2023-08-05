CADILLAC — The new pickleball courts along the Keith McKellop Walkway were surrounded by eager community members Friday ready to put them to use at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The ribbon was cut by none other than Cliff Sjogren, the 95-year-old Cadillac native who contributed $100,000 to the project.
“It was through the leadership and the donation that he brought forward that brought all sorts of parties together to make this a reality,” City manager Marcus Peccia said at the ceremony.
Sjogren discovered pickleball when he was in Arizona years ago and has been a fan ever since.
“There was no frowning, there were smiles, and I love smiles and that’s why I wanted the pickleball courts on this park,” Sjogren said. “I walk up and down this park every day and I’ve done it several hundred times and I see more smiles along my way here than all of the dentists in Cadillac Area see the teeth.”
Unlike other sports he has played like tennis and golf, pickleball players seem to just have fun, not taking the game too seriously.
“I became a fan of pickleball a few years ago when I played it, but more importantly when I noticed the happiness that people carried with them that were on the pickleball court,” Sjogren said.
Sjogren remembered what Cadillac was like when he was a child, and now what the city has become.
“I remember this from being a child of the depression years, there were factories and sawmills, and all kinds of workplaces all along here,” he said. “Our leadership managed to get all of this out of here to put this is and it’s very special.”
Sjogren said he is grateful for leadership in the community who listened to his vision for the pickleball courts.
“I think that’s what’s made this town, to have three parks on one lake all beautiful parks and two of them everything is free, that’s very important I think,” Sjogren said.
Other contributors to the project include Cadillac Area Community Foundation, Rotary Club of Cadillac, Horizon Bank, Cadillac Area Men’s Giving Circle, Cadillac Area Women’s Giving Circle and the Potvin Family Fund.
“Look around, people are happy here,” Sjogren said.
