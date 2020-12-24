CADILLAC — Charlotte Barfield, 97, has been thinking of you for 20 years.
If you were in Heidi Stange's first-grade class at McKinley Elementary almost 20 years ago, you probably drew Barfield a picture at Christmas time. Maybe it was a Christmas tree, a house, Santa or a dog.
Stange gave the drawings to Barfield, along with a little flower your school picture was attached to. The paper flower and photos were stuck inside a two-foot planter with the note "Thanks for helping us grow!"
"That was so sweet and thoughtful of Heidi," Barfield said.
Stange says she remembers making the gift for Barfield. It was part of the metaphor Stange, who went on to become a literacy coach and instructional literacy coach, used to help kids become more confident readers.
Barfield was a reading volunteer in Heidi Stange's first-grade class during the early aughts; probably 2000 or 2001.
"I always talked about how we bloomed into readers at different times," Stange said. "But don't worry because us teachers and Grandma Char are always watching you for signs of blooming and you'll know when you start to bloom into a reader."
"Grandma Char," as Stange and the kids called Barfield, had a special spot set aside for her in Stange's classroom.
"The kids would just come up and stand next to her and she'd wrap her little arm around them, and they kind of leaned into her and read the book to her," Stange reminisced.
Barfield continued volunteering at other area schools after that year, Stange said. Barfield also volunteered at the fair and the hospital, when she was still driving.
The planter that was part of the Christmas gift from Stange has been well-used. Barfield grows nasturtiums in it.
And she's kept those drawings, too.
"Every Christmas I bring them out of my Christmas box. And I enjoy looking at the photographs and wondering where those little kids are," Barfield told the Cadillac News. "They've all grown up to be, like, 20 years old."
Looking at the pictures makes her feel good.
"It was a part of Christmas. It was a part of my past days volunteering in town," Barfield said.
This Christmas, she turned the photos over to the Cadillac News in the hopes that the former students would see the newspaper article and know that she's thinking of them.
Though Barfield is on Facebook, she said she's never looked any of the kids up and isn't expecting anybody to reach out to her.
"I wish (the drawings) could bring them a little joy to remember their days in first grade with their beloved teacher Heidi Stange," Barfield said.
