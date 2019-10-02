CADILLAC — Rural schools and hospitals were on the wrong side of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s veto pen Monday night.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed 147 items on the department budgets Republican legislators sent to her Friday. She announced that she would further tweak department spending using the State Administrative Board, which consists mostly of Democrats elected to statewide office, to shift money around within individual departments.
But the line item vetoes won’t be resurrected by transfers from the State Administrative Board. The line items are dead unless the legislature and governor revive them through new negotiations.
“It could get put back in but it would require the legislature to come back to the table and negotiate with the governor,‘ said Kurt Weiss, a State Budget Office spokesperson, in response to a question about small and isolated school district funding.
LOCAL SCHOOLS
Nine of the 10 school districts in the Cadillac News coverage area will lose out on funds earmarked for “small and isolated‘ districts.
Whitmer slashed 40 items in the School Aid Fund via veto.
Perhaps most critically, Whitmer vetoed all of item 22d, which provides funding to small and isolated school districts. In Fiscal Year 2019, 22d(2) “funds went to K-12 districts with fewer than 250 pupils in membership and either on an island not accessible by bridge or in the Upper Peninsula and at least 30 miles from any other public school,‘ explained Michigan Department of Education spokesman William Disessa, while 22d(4) funds “went to districts with fewer than 7.7 pupils per square mile.‘
Buckley, Evart, Lake City, Manton, Marion, McBain, Mesick, Pine River, and Reed City all received funds from 22d(4) in FY 2019 or the 2018-2019 school year, but “there’ll be no 22d payments in FY 2020,‘ Disessa said via email.
Manton Consolidated Schools was receiving $47,740 in small and isolated district funding.
“It does impact us quite a bit,‘ said Manton Superintendent Leonard Morrow, early on Tuesday. “I’m concerned.‘
Manton gets money from several of the vetoed programs; about $6,734 from the computer adaptive tests program; $2,825 from the Career Technical Education per-pupil incentive and $47,740 through the small and isolated districts program.
“Obviously when you’re talking about approximately $57,000 that we normally would receive in those line items that she vetoed, that hurts,‘ Morrow said.
BAKER COLLEGE
About one-quarter of the 2,579 students in the Baker College system receive money through the Michigan Tuition Grant program, which gives tuition grants to students attending private colleges.
The need-based grant gives up to $2,400 toward tuition at independent colleges.
That’s about a quarter of the cost of attending Baker College, which costs about $10,000 a year, according to Baker College of Cadillac President Kelly Smith.
“It’s still a significant amount of money to students that attend independent colleges,‘ said Smith, who was still learning details of the state budget and how it might impact her campus.
The Michigan Tuition Grant program is typically vulnerable to budget cuts.
“It’s been cut substantially over the years,‘ Smith said. “We have to fight really hard every year.‘
RURAL HOSPITALS
It’s too early to say exactly how much Munson Hospital in Cadillac will be affected by Whitmer’s vetoes because health care system leaders were still crunching numbers Tuesday but they say there is no doubt there will be an impact.
“The line item vetoes that the governor made in the state budget will have an impact on Munson hospitals overall, and Cadillac,‘ said Gabe Schneider, Director of Government Relations for Munson.
Whitmer vetoed rural and obstetric pools — money from the general fund that went to rural hospitals and rural hospitals that provide obstetrical care (delivering babies). Whitmer also vetoed planned increased Medicaid outpatient reimbursements.
And Munson is holding out hope that the veto isn’t the final decision.
“This is not necessarily the final decision on the budget,‘ Schneider said. “We’re hopeful that the legislature and the governor will recognize the importance (of the vetoed programs) and pass a supplemental budget.‘
TRANSPORTATION
MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake said in an email to the Cadillac News that he had seen conflicting reports about how transportation funding might be affected by the new budget.
“I don’t yet know what the effects will be in the North Region,‘ Lake said.
LEGISLATORS REACT
Republican State Representatives Daire Rendon (Lake City) and Michele Hoitenga (Manton) said they felt the governor had targeted Northern Michigan in her vetoes.
“I think she is particularly taking aim at Northern Michigan,‘ Rendon told the Cadillac News via phone interview. “It feels that way.‘
“The governor either doesn’t understand what people in Northern Michigan want or isn’t listening to them,‘ Hoitenga said, according to an emailed statement from House Republican Caucus Services. “Better roads, more resources for our state’s kids and allowing taxpayers to keep more of their hard-earned money were pillars of this proposal and fundamental concepts I fought for when talking with residents across the three counties I represent.‘
Both continued criticism of Whitmer’s proposed 45-cent gas tax.
“We looked under every rock and stone,‘ Rendon said, referencing the legislature’s passage of individual department budgets instead of an omnibus budget.
Cadillac News reporter Chris Lamphere contributed to this story.
