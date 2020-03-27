I might have been exposed to COVID-19 — now what?

CADILLAC — I live with someone who has COVID-19; I work with someone who has COVID-19; someone I know has COVID-19 ... each situation a person finds themselves is unique, and so are the next steps they should take.
Depending on the context of the potential exposure to COVID-19, along with symptoms one might notice in themselves, the appropriate course of action may or may not be to seek medical treatment. It might be to self quarantine or simply to continue monitoring yourself for symptoms.
To help people better navigate these scenarios, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently created a graphic that shows the actions that should be taken given a number of different factors.
