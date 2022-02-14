Love; people will spend their entire lives trying to find it. For Abigail Meeuwes and Rob Blackburn, they found it at Diggins Hill Community Park. They just didn’t know it at the time.
As a young teen, Blackburn spent a lot of time at the local park with his younger brother Chris and Meeuwes’ older brother, also named Chris. When the group would get together Blackburn said he would tease Meeuwes mercilessly, pushing her into the snow and poking fun.
“I never really expected it to be what it is today,” he said.
Meeuwes too never assumed she’d one day be planning a wedding with her brother’s childhood friend. As a young girl, she just felt like the little sister who got dragged along with the boys and picked on in the process. After graduating high school, she made the decision to move to California and was out of the area for about six years. She then returned to Michigan, living in Traverse City for about two years before finally making her way back to Cadillac.
One day, when doing her typical peruse through the newspaper, Blackburn’s name caught her eye.
“So I looked him up, and then I saw that he had been married at the time and stuff,” Meeuwes said. “And so I was like, ‘Oh, well,’ you know, whatever.”
A few months went by and Meeuwes noticed Blackburn’s name in the paper once again and decided to look him up one more time and see how he’s doing. Based on several posts from his page, she could tell that his marriage had since ended, and she sent him a message with her condolences and asked how he was dealing with everything.
When Blackburn received her message, he was in the middle of hauling milk in Allendale for his job at the time. The moment he had a break, he called her, and they had a chance to catch up and reconnect. Later that evening, Blackburn paid a visit to her parents’ house where he and Meeuwes saw each other in person for the first time in years.
“Pretty much ever since that day, that first time talking and seeing her again in person, I think we’ve been together in person at least every day since then,” Blackburn said.
Like most new couples, transitioning into having a relationship and sharing their life with another person didn’t come without bumps in the road. In the aftermath of his divorce, Blackburn was dealing with co-parenting his children and trying to reconcile with the loss of a marriage. He didn’t know where to place his feelings, and he said it took some time to realize that being with Meeuwes was going to have a positive impact on his life.
For Meeuwes, she said it was surreal overall to have reconnected with Blackburn so quickly.
“I was just like, oh, like, I had a kindergarten crush on this kid, and it’s weird to even have him in my living room right now,” she said. “Well, my parents’ living room at the time.”
In addition to overcoming the drama that often trails along with divorce, Blackburn was also struggling with addiction to alcohol, which he and Meeuwes said led to difficulties in the relationship.
“It was like he was there, but he wasn’t there,” Meeuwes said. “And then now, he has been sober since February of 2019.”
Blackburn’s brother had passed away when he was young, and he said from that point on, he always had difficulties not sharing his emotions, burying them inside and turning to alcohol instead. He made the decision to change and re-evaluate his life after he received a DUI.
“I mean, some people shy away from it, but I’ll say that I got a DUI, and that was probably the biggest thing that could have happened to me, because I lost a good job at the time because of the DUI, driving a truck, and so I wasn’t able to do that,” he said. “So losing my job, and basically I felt like I was losing everything that I kind of fell back on, and the one thing that I still had was, I still had Abby, and I still had two kids, and so I had to refocus and say, ‘well, is this really what I want for my life?’”
Now, nearly three years sober, Blackburn said moving through such a dark period in his life with Meeuwes by his side made him realize that there isn’t anything that could tear them apart. Finding out what each of their love languages are was crucial in helping with their communication Meeuwes said. Once they had built that foundation, she said it was unbreakable.
Two months into their relationship, Meeuwes found out she was pregnant with their daughter. With everything going on in their lives, and already having children from previous relationships, the couple wasn’t sure how it would affect their relationship. When their daughter was born, she was an emergency C section, which Meeuwes said was frightening for the both of them and a wake up call to how important the addition to their family really was.
“I don’t know, I mean, she’s our wild child,” Meeuwes said. “She’s like both of us together, and we’re both really weird.”
On Easter Sunday last year, Blackburn proposed to Meeuwes by hiding a ring inside a golden Easter egg. She said he had a speech prepared that left her crying by its conclusion. Plans for the wedding are still underway, but the date is set for November of this year. Both Meeuwes and Blackburn said they feel as though they’re already married, because of everything they’ve gone through; signing the license just makes it legally official.
“I feel like it more and more, like just making it official, and it’s basically making it legal as far as like, you know, taxes and everything else, bills, and for that relationship to have that, you know, legal part of it,” Blackburn said. “But really, the emotion part of it, and how I feel towards her, and how the kids and everything feel, I think that we already feel like it’s already there.”
Bulletproof is the one word Blackburn said describes their relationship, while Meeuwes describes it as a rollercoaster. As their bulletproof rollercoaster continues, the couple said they feel strengthened by the trials and tribulations they overcame to get to this point.
“You never really know what’s gonna happen day in, day out, or one year from the next,” Blackburn said. “But I think with all the crap that we’ve both been through in our lives up ‘till this point, I think maybe like we had to go through that and had to be with people that we were with, even as bad as it might have been, in order to appreciate kind of what each other had to give and what we both bring to the relationship and with the kids and everything.”
