CADILLAC — Cadillac Castle, a proposed low-income apartment building for seniors that would be constructed on South Mitchell Street, has earned an extension.
The proposed project has three times failed to be awarded tax credits via the Michigan State Housing Development Authority's administration of federal dollars.
But developer Phil Seybert is going to try for a fourth time to earn the credits that would make the project financially work.
"I refuse to give up on it," Seybert told city council during council's January meeting on Tuesday night. The fourth application is due Feb. 1 and Seybert has reason to hope that the fourth attempt will be the one that finally works, as the state is setting aside 12.5% for rural housing. That should mean Cadillac won't have to compete with Detroit or Grand Rapids.
City council agreed to extend a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) program for another year so the application could go forward. Council also terminated a municipal services agreement that would have bolstered the city's coffers because the latest proposal for the project would have 20% of the units priced at the market rate. The market-rate units would be taxed normally, meaning the municipal services agreement wouldn't be needed.
The Cadillac Castle agenda items received some criticism, with one person saying another site would be better and another public commenter expressing that businesses should pay their own way.
But that's not how business is done anymore, noted councilmember Bryan Elenbaas, who said he'd initially had the same thoughts.
Councilmember Tiyi Schippers also asked Seybert to address a complaint from a commenter who was concerned that low-income housing would bring drugs and crime to Cadillac.
Seybert, who has built a similar low-income housing development for seniors in Clare, said he's not aware of any drug or crime problem with Clare Castle and that area businesses have appreciated what the apartments have one for the community.
During Tuesday's meeting, city council also approved plans for sidewalk cafes and for Clam Lake Beer Co. to put up tents on the splash pad to accommodate to-go customers as COVID-19 restrictions continue into the winter months.
