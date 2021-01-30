CADILLAC — Congressman John Moolenaar says he hasn't spoken to then-President Donald Trump since pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
"'I will speak with him again whenever I have a chance," Rep. Moolenaar said in response to a Cadillac News question during a press conference outside Munson Cadillac Hospital on Friday.
Rep. Moolenaar, R-Midland, was in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C. at the time of the attack on the Capitol. He was evacuated to the Longworth House Office Building because of a bomb near Cannon.
The congressman has been involved in several scary incidents.
In June of 2017, he was practicing his batting during a congressional baseball practice when a gunman started shooting.
“We simply knew we were being targeted for assassination,‘ Moolenaar told reporters after the shooting. He was unhurt in the incident; he was also unhurt during a 2018 train accident.
But Moolenaar said he doesn't have any qualms about continuing in public life.
"It's an honor to serve," Rep. Moolenaar said. "I think that we've learned through this, you know, there were serious breakdowns in the security. And we're going to have to improve that. And I look forward to the day when our capitol could be open again, without COVID, without further restrictions that people can enjoy seeing their nation's capitol."
The congressman said he feels secure in the capitol.
"I think what happened on January 6 was a tragedy. It's something that was there was poor planning going into it. A number of people have lost their jobs because of that," Moolenaar said in response to a question about personal security for members of congress. "But in general, I feel very secure, safe on the floor. I don't question the motives of colleagues or fear, working with people. I think that is not a rational fear, but I understand there was a very traumatic event that some people feel that need for enhanced security."
When asked about the election, Rep. Moolenaar said that non-legislative actors "changed the rules midstream and that created a crisis of confidence in our elections. That's why I appealed to the US Supreme Court to take a look at that, they chose not to."
But Moolenaar noted that he did vote to certify the election.
"Joe Biden is our president, and we're going to move forward as a country. We have checks and balances and my job in Congress is to do the best I can, working with whoever I can to benefit the American people," he said.
Moolenaar said state legislatures will look into the 2020 election and apply any lessons learned to 2022 to "make sure that with massive mail-invoting or other absentee voting, there's election integrity and security. And I think that benefits all."
Moolenaar was in McBain and Cadillac on Friday. In McBain, he toured the Brinks Family Creamery, while in Cadillac, he toured the hospital, where he witnessed some people receiving vaccines.
Moolenaar noted that scarcity remains a major roadblock to getting people vaccinated in northern Michigan and nationally. There's not enough vaccine.
"We need to improve the supply chain and that's what I'm going to be working on when I go back to Washington this week," Moolenaar said, clarifying that he'll be able to work on the issue because he is on the Appropriations Committee's health subcommittee, which oversees the NIH and CDC and that he's on the Agriculture Committee, which oversees the FDA.
"I'm going to be asking those questions—how can we improve the supply chain, state-by-state, community-by-community, and make sure there's more production or availability and very good, accurate records of it."
Other measures Moolenaar hopes will support the community during the pandemic include telehealth and broadband.
