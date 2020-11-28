IAFF, local first responders want priority access to COVID-19 vaccine

News is coming out daily about the various COVID-19 vaccines in development and, once it because available, one organization is making sure its members are some of the first inoculated.
Recently, Harold Schaitberger, general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters penned a letter to the National Governors Association calling on governors to give firefighters and paramedics priority access to COVID-19 vaccines when they are first made available. In the letter, Schaitberger wrote that the level of risk responders face has never been greater than it is now.
More than 30,000 professional firefighters have had known exposures to COVID-19 in the course of duty, necessitating over 17,000 such personnel to quarantine or isolate, according to Schaitberger's letter. The letter also stated that nearly 150 professional firefighters have been hospitalized upon contracting the virus, and at least 19 have died.
Schaitberger contends that adequately vaccinating firefighters and emergency medical responders will allow them to continue serving the community during the pandemic.
Local fire chiefs and EMS directors also believe first responders including law enforcement should be part of the first wave of people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Wexford County 911 Director/Haring Township Fire Chief Duane Alworden said he believes first responders should be one of the top priorities when a vaccine becomes available. Alworden went so far as to also include dispatchers. He also said while it is a "no-brainer" that first responders would be part of the first wave of vaccinations, the letter is just a reminder of that.
"I think in his letter he is saying, 'Don't forget us.' We are out here on the road and I support what he is saying," he said.
Buckley Fire Chief Mike Guernsey said first responders go whenever they are called, regardless if a person does or doesn't have COVID-19. While they have the personal protective equipment and the protocols they follow but having the vaccine obviously would be the best protection.
For Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka the first wave needs to include fire, EMS and law enforcement. The healthcare and hospital workers need to be part of that first wave too, Ottjepka said.
"Our people (first responders) are the ones who are transporting and in contact with people who are sick. I would agree with the request," Ottjepka said.
Missaukee EMS Director Aaron Sogge said first responders must be part of the first wave of vaccinations because they are the "boots on the ground" when it comes to dealing with COVID-19. Put simply, Sogge said if first responders are sick they can't respond to calls for help when people need them. For that reason, they must be part of the first wave of vaccinations.
"We are anticipating healthcare providers, especially in our state, will be vaccinated. If (the vaccine) is proven in the lab that it is safe, we recommend everyone get it," he said. "Just like the mask-wearing. It is not just protecting ourselves but our friends, family and loved ones. We need to not be selfish and think of everyone as a whole."
